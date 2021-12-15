Heartland Lutheran has no answer for McCool boys

Mustang boys drill Heartland Lutheran 56-24 behind second-quarter outburst

By News-Times staff

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs only led the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets 16-10 after eight minutes, but a decisive 19-2 edge in the second quarter proved to be the spark the hosts needed as they rolled to a 56-24 win Tuesday night.

McCool Junction didn’t shoot the ball especially well – the Mustangs went just 21-of-67 from the floor, 2-of-11 from beyond the arc and 12-of-30 from the free-throw line – but it didn’t matter with the Mustangs clamping down on the Red Hornets defensively over the final three quarters.

Sophomore Ryland Garretson, senior Jake Hoarty and senior Isaac Stark each scored nine points to pace McCool Junction offensively. Freshman Mapieu Kuochinin added seven, while seniors Jake Brugger and Chase Wilkinson and junior Trent Neville all notched four. All told, 11 different Mustangs notched a tally on the scorebook as McCool Junction rolled to the 32-point win.