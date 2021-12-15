 Skip to main content
Heartland Lutheran has no answer for McCool boys
By News-Times staff

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs only led the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets 16-10 after eight minutes, but a decisive 19-2 edge in the second quarter proved to be the spark the hosts needed as they rolled to a 56-24 win Tuesday night.

McCool Junction didn’t shoot the ball especially well – the Mustangs went just 21-of-67 from the floor, 2-of-11 from beyond the arc and 12-of-30 from the free-throw line – but it didn’t matter with the Mustangs clamping down on the Red Hornets defensively over the final three quarters.

Sophomore Ryland Garretson, senior Jake Hoarty and senior Isaac Stark each scored nine points to pace McCool Junction offensively. Freshman Mapieu Kuochinin added seven, while seniors Jake Brugger and Chase Wilkinson and junior Trent Neville all notched four. All told, 11 different Mustangs notched a tally on the scorebook as McCool Junction rolled to the 32-point win.

McCool Junction made its presence felt on the glass, where the Mustangs grabbed 32 rebounds. Garretson notched six boards, Hoarty and Doniphan Bandt both pulled down four and Stark, Ian Stahr, Giuseppe Cucchi and Trenton Naber all racked up three rebounds.

Wilkinson dished out seven of the Mustangs’ 15 assists, while Garretson notched six steals and Wilkinson added four as McCool Junction finished the night with 19 steals.

McCool Junction’s winning streak reached three games, and the Mustangs return to the court Friday against Shelby-Rising City.

Tags

