Heartland Lutheran can't hang with McCool in six-man football

MCCOOL JUNCTION – A 32-point first quarter followed by a 21-point second was all the McCool Junction Mustangs needed to pick up their third win of the season Friday night.
The Mustangs improved to 3-1 with a 69-8 win over the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets in six-man football.
Senior Chase Wilkinson played a huge role in the Mustangs’ first three touchdowns. He scored on a 15-yard run and tossed scoring passes of 22 and 56 yards to Trevor Vodicka.
Also in the first quarter, Gage Rhodes hauled in a 22-yard pass from John Harig to account for the 32 points.
Wilkinson threw two more scoring passes in the second quarter covering 7 yards to Vodicka and 18 yards to Ryland Garretson. The senior quarterback/running back also found the end zone on a 65 yard run.
With a running clock the entire second half, Garretson scored on a 33 yard run and in the fourth quarter, Bryon Plock returned a pick-six 51 yards.
The Hornets only score was a 4 yard run by Brandon Minkler.
McCool Junction finished with 188 yards rushing and 156 passing for a total offense of 344 yards. Wilkinson had two carries for 80 yards and was 5 of 5 passing for 107 yards. Vodicka had three receptions for 85 yards and three scores.
Harig was 3 of 6 passing for 49 yards and one TD.
On defense the Mustangs were led by Garretson with 13 tackles. Rhodes had 12 as did Doniphan Tritt.
Heartland Lutheran ran the ball 42 times for 153 yards and was 7 of 14 passing for 50 yards with two passes intercepted.
McCool Junction (3-1) will be on the road next week as they travel to Parkview Christian with kickoff at 4 p.m.
“I thought we set the tone early which led to a nice lead. We were able to play a bunch of guys which is always nice to get them experience,” commented McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. “We will need a great week of practice to get ourselves ready for a good football team in Parkview Christian next Friday.”
HRT Lutheran 0 0 8 0 -8
McCool JCT 32 21 8 8- 69