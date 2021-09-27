Heartland Lutheran can't hang with McCool in six-man football

MCCOOL JUNCTION – A 32-point first quarter followed by a 21-point second was all the McCool Junction Mustangs needed to pick up their third win of the season Friday night.

The Mustangs improved to 3-1 with a 69-8 win over the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets in six-man football.

Senior Chase Wilkinson played a huge role in the Mustangs’ first three touchdowns. He scored on a 15-yard run and tossed scoring passes of 22 and 56 yards to Trevor Vodicka.

Also in the first quarter, Gage Rhodes hauled in a 22-yard pass from John Harig to account for the 32 points.

Wilkinson threw two more scoring passes in the second quarter covering 7 yards to Vodicka and 18 yards to Ryland Garretson. The senior quarterback/running back also found the end zone on a 65 yard run.

With a running clock the entire second half, Garretson scored on a 33 yard run and in the fourth quarter, Bryon Plock returned a pick-six 51 yards.

The Hornets only score was a 4 yard run by Brandon Minkler.