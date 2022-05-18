Heartland Huskies qualify entire team to play at state golf

GRAND ISLAND – When the first groups stepped onto the first tee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning at Indianhead Golf Club, they faced ideal scoring conditions. The C-4 district golf meet began under sunny skies with little wind to impact shots, giving golfers the ideal opportunity to record good rounds as teams aimed to secure a top-three finish and a spot at the state tournament next week in Columbus.

Doniphan-Trumbull surged to the district title with a 309, while Grand Island Central Catholic finished eight strokes back as runner-up. Behind a top-10 individual finish from senior Mason Hiebner, Heartland shot a 339 to finish third and claim the final spot at state.

Gibbon posted a 374 and finished fourth, one stroke ahead of Ord, three ahead of sixth-place Wood River and just four shots in front of seventh-place Sutton.

The Crusaders’ Bowdie Fox fired a blistering bogey-free 65 – seven strokes under par – and finished as the individual district champion. Doniphan-Trumbull occupied second through fourth on the individual leaderboard, while Hiebner’s 82 was good for a 10th-place finish.

Heartland junior Jacob Regier finished two shots behind Hiebner with an 84, freshman Creighton Friesen carded an 86 and senior Alex Goertzen fired an 87. Junior Reeve Oswald rounded out the Huskie lineup with a 96.

Elsewhere in Class C district action, Fillmore Central and Centennial competed in the C-1 meet at Hidden Valley Golf Club in Lincoln. The Panthers finished fourth in the team results and the Broncos placed eighth, but Fillmore Central junior Alexander Schademann qualified for state as an individual. Schademann carded a 73, tied with Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter atop the leaderboard.