Heartland Huskies get in final regular track meet

SUTTON - The last track and field meet before districts for six teams was held at Sutton High School on Thursday.
Milford swept both titles with the girls rolling to 190 points with Sutton in second with 120 and third place going to Superior with 76.
The Heartland Huskies finished with 47 in fifth place.
On the boys side it was Milford by 21 over Sutton, 133 to 112, and Heartland finished with 85 points for third place.
The Heartland boys finished their final tune-up before next week’s district meet at Thayer Central with three event champions.
In the 400 the Huskies scored 16 points with Trev Peters taking the top spot in a time of 52.97. Teammate Maverick Hiebner (55.11) was fourth and Zach Quiring (55.58) ran fifth.
Hiebner cleared 12-0 to win the pole vault and Trajan Arbuck cleared 6-2 in the high jump to win that event. Peters took third in the high jump as he cleared 5-6.
In the 100, Kale Wetjen was third (11.86) and Arbuck took fourth place with a time of 11.88. Arbuck also added eight points to the team’s total with a second place in the long jump (19-3).
In the 4x100 and 4x400 relays the Huskie foursomes finished third in both races. The 4x100 ran a 46.65 (Nolan Boehr, Wetjen, Arbuck, Peters) and the 4x400 was clocked at 3:42.02. That team consisted of Peters, Quiring, Spencer Cord and Hiebner.
The girl’s best finish came in the pole vault where Mariah Tessman cleared 9-0 for second and in the 400 Cheyenne Danielson was third with a time of 1:06.81. Danielson also placed fourth in the 800 (2:34.98) and joined Hayden Mireau, Tessman and Grace Regier on the 4x400 relay that took fourth with a time of 4:50.77.
In the shot put Cynthia Cerveny set a personal best with a toss of 31-9 and finished in second place.
Heartland will compete for state berths next Thursday at the C-7 district at Thayer Central High School in Hebron.
Girls team scoring-1.Milford 190; 2.Sutton 120; 3.Superior 76; 4.Sandy Creek 61; 5.Heartland 47
Boys team scoring-1.Milford 133.5; 2.Superior 112; 3.Heartland 85; 4.Sutton 84; 5.Grand Island 68.5; 6.Sandy Creek 34