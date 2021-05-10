Heartland Huskies get in final regular track meet

SUTTON - The last track and field meet before districts for six teams was held at Sutton High School on Thursday.

Milford swept both titles with the girls rolling to 190 points with Sutton in second with 120 and third place going to Superior with 76.

The Heartland Huskies finished with 47 in fifth place.

On the boys side it was Milford by 21 over Sutton, 133 to 112, and Heartland finished with 85 points for third place.

The Heartland boys finished their final tune-up before next week’s district meet at Thayer Central with three event champions.

In the 400 the Huskies scored 16 points with Trev Peters taking the top spot in a time of 52.97. Teammate Maverick Hiebner (55.11) was fourth and Zach Quiring (55.58) ran fifth.

Hiebner cleared 12-0 to win the pole vault and Trajan Arbuck cleared 6-2 in the high jump to win that event. Peters took third in the high jump as he cleared 5-6.

In the 100, Kale Wetjen was third (11.86) and Arbuck took fourth place with a time of 11.88. Arbuck also added eight points to the team’s total with a second place in the long jump (19-3).