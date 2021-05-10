Heartland Huskie Trajan Arbuck is YNT Athlete of the Week

Heartland junior Trajan Arbuck didn’t take it easy last week in his final tune-ups before the district track and field meet this week. Arbuck, the York News-Times area leader in the high jump cleared 6-2 to win at the Sutton Invite. He leads all area jumpers headed to districts with a season best of 6-4. He took second in the long jump with a distance of 19-3; he was fourth in the 100 with a clocking of 11.88 and he was also on the Huskie 4x100 relay clocked at 46.65.