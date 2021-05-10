 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heartland Huskie Trajan Arbuck is YNT Athlete of the Week
0 comments

Heartland Huskie Trajan Arbuck is YNT Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trajan Arbuck

Heartland junior Trajan Arbuck didn’t take it easy last week in his final tune-ups before the district track and field meet this week. Arbuck, the York News-Times area leader in the high jump cleared 6-2 to win at the Sutton Invite. He leads all area jumpers headed to districts with a season best of 6-4. He took second in the long jump with a distance of 19-3; he was fourth in the 100 with a clocking of 11.88 and he was also on the Huskie 4x100 relay clocked at 46.65.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News