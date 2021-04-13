Heartland hosts E-M, McCool for track and field

HENDERSON-The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks won seven of the 17 events at the Heartland Invite on Tuesday and rolled to a convincing 45 point win over second place Sutton 130-85.

McCool Junction was third with 80 points, BDS was fourth with 63 and rounding out the top five in a 10 team field was Sandy Creek with 45.5.

Exeter-Milligan racked up 34.5 points for sixth and Heartland came in with 28.5 for seventh place.

The Bluehawks and the Sutton Fillies combined to win 11 of the 17 events with double wins by Alayna Vargas of HSTC in the 1600 and 3200 meter events; Jenna Esch of STC won the 200 and the 400 and Sutton’s Kate Griess with wins in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.

The Mustangs only title went to the 4x100 meter relay team that posted a 53.86. Team member names were not available.

The Mustangs got second place efforts from Sarah Vodicka in the 100 and Payton Gerken in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races.

Exeter-Milligan senior Cammie Harrison won the high jump clearing 4-8 and that was the team’s only win.