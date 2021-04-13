Heartland hosts E-M, McCool for track and field

HENDERSON-The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks won seven of the 17 events at the Heartland Invite on Tuesday and rolled to a convincing 45 point win over second place Sutton 130-85.
McCool Junction was third with 80 points, BDS was fourth with 63 and rounding out the top five in a 10 team field was Sandy Creek with 45.5.
Exeter-Milligan racked up 34.5 points for sixth and Heartland came in with 28.5 for seventh place.
The Bluehawks and the Sutton Fillies combined to win 11 of the 17 events with double wins by Alayna Vargas of HSTC in the 1600 and 3200 meter events; Jenna Esch of STC won the 200 and the 400 and Sutton’s Kate Griess with wins in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.
The Mustangs only title went to the 4x100 meter relay team that posted a 53.86. Team member names were not available.
The Mustangs got second place efforts from Sarah Vodicka in the 100 and Payton Gerken in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races.
Exeter-Milligan senior Cammie Harrison won the high jump clearing 4-8 and that was the team’s only win.
Timberwolves junior Cameran Jansky was second in the 800; Jozie Kanode took third in the pole vault (8-6) and the Exeter-Milligan 4x800 relay team was third with a time of 11:04.10 That team was Harrison, Jansky, Savana Krupicka and Jaiden Papik who also earned points for the T-Wolves in the 1600 with a fifth place finish.
Heartland’s Mariah Tessman cleared 9-0 to take second in the pole vault; Cheyenne Danielson was third in the 800 meters and in the 1600 finished fourth.
The Huskies 4x100 relay team of Lilly Carr, Mariah Tessman, Grace Regier and Hayden Mierau was clocked at 57.10 and took fourth, while the 4x400 was sixth.
Exeter-Milligan, McCool Junction and Hampton will be in McCool next Tuesday for the Exeter-Milligan Invite while Heartland will be in Utica at the Centennial Invite that same day.
Girls-1.Hastings St. Cecilia 130 (HSTC); 2.Sutton 85 (SUT); 3.McCool Junction 80 (MCJ); 4.BDS 63; 5.Sandy Creek 45.50; 6.Exeter-Milligan 34.5 (EM); 7.Heartland 28 (HRT); 8.Blue Hill 25; 9.Harvard 20 (HAR); 10.Aurora 16.
Results include winners and area athletes who placed.
100-1.Kaly Bautista, SUT 13.85; 2.Sarah Vodicka, MCJ 14.02; 4.Aurora Toms, MCJ 14.43; 5.Aly Plock, MCJ 14.47
200-1.Jenna Esch, HSTC 27.96; 4.Jadon Hess, MCJ 29.25; 5.Hayden Mierau, HRT 29.62.
400-1.Jenna Esch, HSTC 1:01.34; 5.McKenna Yates, MCJ 1:05.17
800-1.Hailey Reifert, HSTC 2:38.42; 2.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:38.97; 3.Cheyenne Danielson, HRT 2:39.84.
1600-1.Alayna Vargas, HSTC 5:32.66; 2.Payton Gerken, MCJ 5:46.21; 4.Cheyenne Danielson, HRT 6:00.17; 5.Jaiden Papik, EM6:02.42.
3200-1.Alayna Vargas, HSTC 12:08.43; 2.Payton Gerken, MCJ 12:34.35; 4.Aly Plock, MCJ 13:02.88.
100 Hurdles-1.Kate Griess, SUT 16.95.
300LH-1.Kate Griess, SUT 49.67.
4x100 Relay-1.McCool Junction 53.86; 4.Heartland 57.10; 6.Exeter-Milligan 58.28
4x400 Relay-1.Hastings St. Cecilia 4:20.34; 3.McCool Junction4:32.38; 6.Heartland 4:57.12.
4x800 Relay-1.Hastings St. Cecilia 10:04.79; 3.Exeter-Milligan 11:04.10
Long Jump-1.Hannah Miller, BDS 14-11 ½; 3.Jadon Hess, MCJ 14-7 ½; 4.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 14-6 ½
Pole Vault-1.Ashley Nieman, HAR 9-4; 2.Mariah Tessman, HRT 9-0; 3.Jozie Kanode, EM 8-6; 5.Ava Tessman, HRT 7-6
Triple Jump-1.Caitlin Rempe, Sandy Creek 33-2; 3.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 31-0; 4.Sarah Vodicka, MCJ 30-1
High Jump-1.Cammie Harrison, EM 4-8; 4.McKenna Yates, MCJ 4-8.
Shot Put-1.Shaye Butler, HSTC 39-0 ½
Discus-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS 108-09.