Heartland handles neighboring McCool in volleyball

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies improved to 6-6 on the season with a four-set win over McCool Junction on Thursday night. Heartland dominated the opening set 25-11, but the Mustangs rebounded to win the second set 25-20. The Huskies then took the third set 25-13 and closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.

McCool Junction’s Kaeli Meehan hammered a match-high 12 kills, but no other Mustang had more than one kill in the loss.

Meanwhile, three Huskies finished with at least eight kills, led by Ashley Brown’s 11. Ella Friesen smashed nine kills while Cynthia Cerveny added eight. Hayden Mierau, Ava Tessman and Kaylee Goertzen all also tallied double-digit kills with four, three and two, respectively.

Meehan also crushed both of the Mustangs’ service aces, while Heartland finished the match with 11 aces from the service line. Brown, Cerveny and Riley Goertzen all notched two aces as eight different Huskies tallied at least one ace.

Shelby Tritt dominated at the net for McCool Junction with five blocks, while teammate Lana Rea added two. Cerveny led the Heartland effort at net with a pair of blocks, while Goertzen and Mierau each had one.

Mierau tallied a match-high 13 assists for Heartland, while Briann Stutzman led McCool Junction with seven assists.