Heartland handled by Stanton in playoff football

The Mustangs roared out of the gate in the second half as Jason Claussen returned the opening kick 75 yards to the house to give the hosts a 22-6 lead 11 seconds into the third quarter.

Peters guided Heartland down the field on its next possession, driving deep into the red zone. On a fourth and goal, Wetjen took the ball and plunged into the end zone from one yard out to cut the deficit to 22-12 with 6:08 to go in the third quarter.

The Huskies never got any closer, as Stanton wore down the Heartland defense in the second half. Krusemark put the Mustangs on top 28-12 with a six-yard touchdown run on Stanton’s next drive.

After the Mustangs got a stop, Damien Erickson broke loose for a 22-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Barrett Wilke picked off Peters on the next Heartland drive and one play later, Krusemark ripped off a 75-yard touchdown rush – his third of the game – to put Stanton on top 43-12 with 9:08 to go in the game.

Adam Arens intercepted Peters on the next drive and the Mustangs capitalized as Vance Borgmann rumbled into the end zone from six yards out with 7:01 remaining.

Stanton tacked on another rushing score late as Tyler Hasebroock hit paydirt from 51 yards out to put the exclamation point on a 57-12 Mustangs victory.