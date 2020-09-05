Heartland ground game wears down Madison Dragons 58-28

But that would be all the Dragons had left as the Huskies stepped on the Dragons momentum when Peters threw a 47 yard touchdown pass with 8:35 to play. The receiver was not identified on the play.

Heartland scored three more times in the fourth quarter to account for the 30-point win.

Madison got a 37 yard run from Beery to open the scoring, which Heartland answered with a 1 yard plunge by Wetjen to put the Huskies up 8-6 with 6:49 left in the first quarter.

Madison’s Diego Gastelum, a sophomore, hit the Huskies with a 76 yard kickoff return and running back Elijah DeLaCruz scored from 29-yards out with 4:03 to play in the quarter. That score was set up by a Heartland fumble that was recovered by Jakawin Webb at the Huskies 35 yard line.

Heartland’s defense did come up with a pair of first half interceptions as Cord Spencer stepped in front of the Madison receiver and set up the Huskies inside the Dragons 15 yard line. An unsportsmanlike penalty on the Huskies moved the ball back outside the Dragons 30 yard line and Heartland gave the ball up on downs.

An interception by Peters and return of 16 yards led to the Huskies second score that cut the Madison lead to 20-16.