Heartland ground game wears down Madison Dragons 58-28

HENDERSON-There was a lot of fireworks in the first quarter of the Madison at Heartland football game on Friday night.
Most of the fireworks were taking place on the Madison Dragons sideline as they raced to a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
While the Heartland Huskies ground game would eventually wear down the Dragons on defense, the Huskies had two big pass plays that played a pivotal role in their 58-28 win in D1 prep football.
The Huskies are 2-0 on the year, while the Madison Dragons see their record fall to 0-2.
Heartland cut into the Madison first quarter lead with 3:56 to play before the half when junior Kale Wetjen scored on a 4 yard run and quarterback Trev Peters hit Wyatt Regier on the PAT.
With 1:51 to play in the half, the Huskies took the lead for good when Wetjen hit Peters on a 53 yard scoring pass to give the Huskies a 24-20 lead at the break.
Heartland extended their lead to 30-20 when senior Nolan Boehr scored on a 6 yard run with 9:25 to play in the third quarter. That score came on the Huskies initial drive of the second half.
Just seconds later however, Madison senior Allen Beery ran 65 yards for a score, his second of the game to cut the Heartland lead to 30-28 after the successful two-point PAT.
But that would be all the Dragons had left as the Huskies stepped on the Dragons momentum when Peters threw a 47 yard touchdown pass with 8:35 to play. The receiver was not identified on the play.
Heartland scored three more times in the fourth quarter to account for the 30-point win.
Madison got a 37 yard run from Beery to open the scoring, which Heartland answered with a 1 yard plunge by Wetjen to put the Huskies up 8-6 with 6:49 left in the first quarter.
Madison’s Diego Gastelum, a sophomore, hit the Huskies with a 76 yard kickoff return and running back Elijah DeLaCruz scored from 29-yards out with 4:03 to play in the quarter. That score was set up by a Heartland fumble that was recovered by Jakawin Webb at the Huskies 35 yard line.
Heartland’s defense did come up with a pair of first half interceptions as Cord Spencer stepped in front of the Madison receiver and set up the Huskies inside the Dragons 15 yard line. An unsportsmanlike penalty on the Huskies moved the ball back outside the Dragons 30 yard line and Heartland gave the ball up on downs.
An interception by Peters and return of 16 yards led to the Huskies second score that cut the Madison lead to 20-16.
Heartland’s ground game churned out well over 300 yards, but the Madison runners also had a big night, especially in the first half as they ran for over 100 yards in the first half and about 90 in the second half.
No other stats were available at press time.
Heartland will be on the road next week for the first time as they travel to Nebraska Christian in Central City.
Madison (0-2) 20 0 8 0-28
Heartland (2-0) 8 16 14 20-58
