Heartland golf's Mestl posts top score at Indianhead

GRAND ISLAND – The Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals hosted eight teams at the Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island on Monday.
Heartland junior Elizabeth Mestl took top honors as she fired an 82, while senior teammate Maddie Miller turned in a 103, which was good for eighth place overall.
No team scores were available.
The Huskies return to action on Tuesday as they host Exeter-Milligan in dual action starting at 4 p.m. at Galaway Creek Golf Course in Henderson.
