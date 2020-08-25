 Skip to main content
Heartland golf's Mestl posts top score at Indianhead
Heartland senior Maddie Miller

Heartland senior Maddie Miller, left, fired a 103 for eighth place at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite held at Indianhead Golf Course west of Grand Island on Monday. Junior Elizabeth Mestl, right, took top honors with an 82.

 Provided by Gina Mestl

GRAND ISLAND – The Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals hosted eight teams at the Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island on Monday.

Heartland junior Elizabeth Mestl took top honors as she fired an 82, while senior teammate Maddie Miller turned in a 103, which was good for eighth place overall.

No team scores were available.

The Huskies return to action on Tuesday as they host Exeter-Milligan in dual action starting at 4 p.m. at Galaway Creek Golf Course in Henderson.

