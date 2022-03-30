Heartland golfers join Sutton, D-T at gusty Indianhead

GRAND ISLAND – The Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals had three players post scores in the mid-30s on Tuesday when they hosted their triangular at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.

With windy and very dry conditions the Cardinals posted a team score of 151 with Heartland earning a second place at 166 strokes and Sutton third with 197.

D-T’s Ethan Smith led all golfers with a 34, Andrew Stock fired a 36 and Hayden Dzingle scored a 37 for nine-holes. The fourth golfer was a ties between Camdyn Beirow and Jett Hollister, both with a 44.

The Huskies were led by Reeve Oswald who navigated the Indianhead front nine with a score of 39 and right behind him with a 40 was Alex Goertzen.

Rounding out the Heartland golfers was Jacob Regier with a 43 and Mason Hiebner capped the Huskies scoring with a 44. The Heartland fifth golfer was Creighton Friesen with a 51.

Sutton’s best score was turned in by Jaydn Friesen with a 44 and Harrison Herndon with a 45.

Heartland travels to Superior today for the Superior Invite which starts at 9 a.m. Fillmore Central is also at the Superior Invite.