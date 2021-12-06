Heartland girls’ spirited comeback bid falls short in 33-29 loss to Osceola

HENDERSON – The Osceola Bulldogs held the Heartland Huskies scoreless in the first quarter of the teams’ matchup on Saturday, and when the visitors scored 16 points in the second quarter to take a 22-8 lead heading into the locker room, it appeared the rout was on.

However, the Huskies climbed off the mat and dealt a counterpunch in the third quarter, holding Osceola to just two points in the period and cutting the deficit to eight points heading into the final eight minutes.

Heartland won the fourth quarter 13-9, but it wasn’t quite enough to completely dig the Huskies out of the early hole as they lost 33-29 and dropped to 1-1 on the season.

Emma Recker scored a game-high 13 points to pace the Bulldogs, the sophomore’s third consecutive outing with at least 13 points to open the season. No one else scored more than seven, but their contributions were still enough to help Osceola fend off the furious Heartland rally.

Lilly Carr and Celesta Teijema scored 10 points apiece to fuel the Huskies’ offensive effort. Carr connected on five field goals in the win, while Teijema buried both of Heartland’s 3-pointers.