Heartland girls run, jump and throw at Sandy Creek

FAIRFIELD – The Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes placed in 12 of the 17 events on Tuesday at the Sandy Creek Invite and ran away from the rest of the field.

The Hawkettes rolled up 165.5 points to second place Superior that finished with 112.5 and Doniphan-Trumbull which finished in third with 95.

Central City and Sandy Creek rounded out the top five teams.

The Heartland Huskies scored 35.5 points and took seventh in a field of nine teams.

St. Cecilia won seven events and Superior had four wins. Sandy Creek’s Leah Hatch won both of the sprints and Hawkette Alayna Vargas was a winner in both the 800 and 1600 meter races.

Heartland’s points came from Mariah Tessman in the pole vault as she finished second with a jump of 8-6 and teammate Emersyn Oswald also scored in the pole vault with a fifth place effort and two points.

The Huskies 4x100 relay team of Lilly Carr, Jaelyn Brown, Tessman and Hayden Mierau finished in fourth place with a time of 54.87.

Mierau also picked up points with a fourth in the 100 and a fifth in the 200.

In the shot put Cindy Cerveny earned a fifth place with a throw of 31-7 ½.

Heartland will host their annual meet next Thursday in Henderson with a 10 a.m. starting time.