Heartland girls lose in first round of SNC to Wilber-Clatonia

HENDERSON – The No. 9 seed Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines erased an eight-point fourth quarter deficit by outscoring the host Heartland Huskies 17-3 in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverine girls trailed the entire game. They were down 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, 25-15 at the break and trailed 31-23 through three periods.

Wilber-Clatonia (6-13) earned the right to take on No. 1 seed Milford on Tuesday with the 40-34 win.

Heartland falls to 3-14 on the season and will play in a consolation game on Saturday at Centennial.

The Huskies struggled from the field where they were just 13 of 57 for 23% and put up 18 3-point shots with two finding the mark for 11%. They finished the game 6 of 15 at the foul line.

Leading scorers for Heartland were junior Allie Boehr with nine points and senior Riley Goertzen added eight.

Heartland finished with 31 rebounds and Boehr had 11 to lead the Huskies. Senior Lilly Carr had seven assists and Hayden Mierau and Carr each had four steals.

No team or individual scoring was available for the Wolverines.

Wilber-Clatonia (6-13) 8 7 8 17-40

Heartland (3-14) 14 11 6 3-34