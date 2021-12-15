Heartland girls lose by 10 to SRC

Heartland girls come up short in 43-33 loss to Shelby-Rising City

By News-Times staff

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies led the Shelby-Rising City Huskies 6-5 after eight minutes, but the visitors slowly pulled away over the final three quarters en route to a 43-33 win Tuesday night.

Senior Cynthia Cerveny scored 10 points on four field goals and a pair of free throws to lead Heartland offensively, while senior Celesta Teijema followed with five. Sophomores Hayden Mierau and Allie Boehr each added four, juniors Lilly Carr and Riley Goertzen notched three apiece and freshman Emersyn Oswald scored one to round out the scoring effort.

Teijema and Goertzen each buried one of the Huskies’ two 3-pointers, while Cerveny drained half of Heartland’s four free throws. The Huskies finished just 4-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Heartland dropped its fourth consecutive game and will look to stop the slide when it returns to the court Friday against Thayer Central.