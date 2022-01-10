Heartland girls fall to Fullerton

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskie girls trailed Fullerton by just three after eight minutes Friday night, but the Warriors pulled away during the second and third quarters and cruised to a 53-28 win.

Senior Cynthia Cerveny scored seven points to pace the Huskies offensively, while sophomore Allie Boehr notched five, junior Lilly Carr added four. Freshman Isabel Johnson, junior Riley Goertzen and senior Celesta Teijema all tallied two points apiece.

Heartland dropped to 2-9 on the season with the loss.

Individual stats for Fullerton and team numbers for both teams were not provided.