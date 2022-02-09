 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heartland girls drop season finale to Deshler
0 Comments

Heartland girls drop season finale to Deshler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DESHLER – The Deshler Dragons girls’ basketball team picked up their eighth win of the season on Tuesday night as they used all four quarters to pull away for the 42-27 win over Heartland in non-conference hoops.

In the team’s final regular season game before subdistricts start next Tuesday, the Heartland Huskies came up short against the Deshler Dragons.

Deshler led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and 14-7 at the break.

The Dragons used a pair of 14-point third and fourth quarters and held Heartland to two 10 point quarter. They improved to 8-12 on the year and the Huskies fell to 4-16.

Heartland was led in scoring by senior Celesta Teijema with 10 and junior Riley Goertzen added seven. Teijema had two of the team’s three 3-pointers.

Heartland will join Dorchester, Harvard and McCool Junction in the D1-4 subdistrict which gets underway Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Heartland (4-16) 4 3 10 10-27

Deshler (8-12) 6 8 14 14-42

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News