Heartland girls drop season finale to Deshler

DESHLER – The Deshler Dragons girls’ basketball team picked up their eighth win of the season on Tuesday night as they used all four quarters to pull away for the 42-27 win over Heartland in non-conference hoops.

In the team’s final regular season game before subdistricts start next Tuesday, the Heartland Huskies came up short against the Deshler Dragons.

Deshler led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and 14-7 at the break.

The Dragons used a pair of 14-point third and fourth quarters and held Heartland to two 10 point quarter. They improved to 8-12 on the year and the Huskies fell to 4-16.

Heartland was led in scoring by senior Celesta Teijema with 10 and junior Riley Goertzen added seven. Teijema had two of the team’s three 3-pointers.

Heartland will join Dorchester, Harvard and McCool Junction in the D1-4 subdistrict which gets underway Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Heartland (4-16) 4 3 10 10-27

Deshler (8-12) 6 8 14 14-42