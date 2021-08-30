Heartland gets W number 1 in volleyball

OVERTON – The Heartland Huskies posted their first win of the volleyball season Saturday as they defeated the Hitchcock County Falcons 25-21 and 25-21 at the Overton Invite.

Heartland saw its record drop to 1-4 when they were defeated by D1 contender North Platte St. Patrick, 25-12, 25-20 and also dropped a 2-0 decision to the Shelton Bulldogs, another D1 contender, 25-20, 25-15.

Heartland is back in action Thursday at the Sandy Creek Triangular.

Heartland 2, Hitchcock County 0

The Huskies smacked 22 kills as senior Ashley Brown led the way with 11 on 28 of 31 swings. Brown also had two ace serves and three digs. Cynthia Cerveny finished with six kills on 16 of 22 attacks.

Both Hayden Mierau and Cerveny led the team with three aces, while Mierau was 83 of 83 setting with six assists.

Hitchcock County finished with 13 kills led by Riley Bortner and Katie Jarecke with four each. Aimee Merrill had two blocks and both Bortner and Lindsay Rippen accounted for 12 digs each. In setting, Rippen handled the ball 57 of 58 times with six assists.

North Platte St. Patrick 2, Heartland 0