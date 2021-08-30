Heartland gets W number 1 in volleyball

OVERTON – The Heartland Huskies posted their first win of the volleyball season Saturday as they defeated the Hitchcock County Falcons 25-21 and 25-21 at the Overton Invite.
Heartland saw its record drop to 1-4 when they were defeated by D1 contender North Platte St. Patrick, 25-12, 25-20 and also dropped a 2-0 decision to the Shelton Bulldogs, another D1 contender, 25-20, 25-15.
Heartland is back in action Thursday at the Sandy Creek Triangular.
Heartland 2, Hitchcock County 0
The Huskies smacked 22 kills as senior Ashley Brown led the way with 11 on 28 of 31 swings. Brown also had two ace serves and three digs. Cynthia Cerveny finished with six kills on 16 of 22 attacks.
Both Hayden Mierau and Cerveny led the team with three aces, while Mierau was 83 of 83 setting with six assists.
Hitchcock County finished with 13 kills led by Riley Bortner and Katie Jarecke with four each. Aimee Merrill had two blocks and both Bortner and Lindsay Rippen accounted for 12 digs each. In setting, Rippen handled the ball 57 of 58 times with six assists.
North Platte St. Patrick 2, Heartland 0
The Huskies managed just seven kills as both Cerveny and Brown had three each. Brown was 17 of 18 and Cerveny 14 of 19.
As a team the Huskies had three ace serves. Allie Boehr and Cerveny each had one block each, Riley Goertzen recorded seven digs and Mierau was 68 of 68 setting with six assists.
Shelton 2, Heartland 0
The Shelton Bulldogs drilled 24 kills to just seven for Heartland in the 2-0 sweep.
Junior Dru Niemack led the Bulldogs with 13, while Ella Friesen paced the Huskies with three.
Goertzen, Mierau and Cerveny each accounted for one ace serve and Cerveny had two blocks.
Goertzen, Felicity Johnson and Cerveny scooped up four digs.
The Bulldogs had seven aces with two each from Alia Gomez, Brianna Simmons and Makenna Willis.