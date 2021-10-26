Heartland gains finals volleyball berth with sweep of Harvard

HENDERSON – The host Heartland Huskies disposed of the Harvard Cardinals on Monday night in subdistrict volleyball.
The Cardinals’ one-win season (1-24) ended while the Huskies moved on to face Dorchester in the subdistrict final tonight.
Heartland worked its way to a lead of 19-12 on a nasty ace serve from Hayden Mierau whose rocket-shot deliveries would vex the Cardinals all night. Riley Goertzen drilled back-to-back kills at the right side pin that put Heartland ahead 23-16.
A Harvard net serve followed by a deep kill from Huskie Ella Friesen ended set number one, 25-18.
Early in set two, Mierau got a finesse push kill to the deep corner and the Huskies were up 4-3.
That began a series of side-outs in which the teams traded one-point leads until a Goertzen ace made it 9-8 ahead of another ace from Mierau that put Heartland up 11-8.
Follow-up aces from Ashley Brown – two in a row – ahead of a third from Jaelyn Brown saw the Heartland lead grow to 19-10.
Yet another Mierau ace made it 22-11 Huskies and when Harvard drilled the ball into the net it was 23-11.
A kill from Ava Tessman and a soft push tip winner off the fingers of Allie Boehr ended the set at 25-11 Heartland.
The blitzkrieg of aces continued in the third and final set when Mierau pounded four more and Friesen served two in succession. Harvard was done.
The 24th Huskie point came from a Grace Regier kill and the match ended 25-18 on a mishit into the bottom half of the net by the Cardinals.
Dorchester outlasted McCool Junction in five sets to win the second semifinal of the evening setting up a finals contest for a district tournament berth between the Huskies and Longhorns.