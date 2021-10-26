Heartland gains finals volleyball berth with sweep of Harvard

HENDERSON – The host Heartland Huskies disposed of the Harvard Cardinals on Monday night in subdistrict volleyball.

The Cardinals’ one-win season (1-24) ended while the Huskies moved on to face Dorchester in the subdistrict final tonight.

Heartland worked its way to a lead of 19-12 on a nasty ace serve from Hayden Mierau whose rocket-shot deliveries would vex the Cardinals all night. Riley Goertzen drilled back-to-back kills at the right side pin that put Heartland ahead 23-16.

A Harvard net serve followed by a deep kill from Huskie Ella Friesen ended set number one, 25-18.

Early in set two, Mierau got a finesse push kill to the deep corner and the Huskies were up 4-3.

That began a series of side-outs in which the teams traded one-point leads until a Goertzen ace made it 9-8 ahead of another ace from Mierau that put Heartland up 11-8.

Follow-up aces from Ashley Brown – two in a row – ahead of a third from Jaelyn Brown saw the Heartland lead grow to 19-10.

Yet another Mierau ace made it 22-11 Huskies and when Harvard drilled the ball into the net it was 23-11.