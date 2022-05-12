Heartland, Fillmore Central finish 1-2 at golf invite

FAIRBURY - The Heartland Huskies capped off the regular season by winning the Thayer Central Invite which was moved to Fairbury due to course conditions in Hebron.

The Huskies won the team title over runner-up Fillmore Central by 14 strokes, 362 to 376. Third place Sandy Creek finished with 379, fourth place Lawrence-Nelson had 381 and finishing the top five teams was Fairbury also with a 381.

Thayer Central’s Zach Vandervoort was the individual medalist winner with a 74, Fillmore Central junior Alex Schademann fired an 82, Sutton’s Jaydn Friesen was third with an 84, taking fourth place was Reeve Oswald of Heartland with an 85 and fifth place went to Fairbury’s Jackson Martin with an 88.

Rounding out Huskie scoring was Mason Hiebner with an 89 for eighth place and Jacob Regier was 10th with a score of 91. Creighton Friesen had a 97 and Alex Goertzen turned in a 108.

Other than Schademann’s 82, Kellan Wusk fired a 92, Aidan Trowbridge a 100 and with a 102 was Tyler Cumpston. The Panthers’ fifth golfer was Travis Meyer who had rounds of 55-55 for a 110.

Fillmore Central will tee it up Monday, May 16 at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln for the C-1 District Tournament.

Heartland will be at the C-4 District Tournament on Tuesday May 17 at Indianhead Golf Course.

Team scoring-1.Heartland 362, 2.Fillmore Central 376, 3.Sandy Creek 379, 4.Lawrence-Nelson 381, 5.Fairbury 381, 6.Sutton 385, 7.Thayer Central 387, 8.Southern 411, 9.Friend 420, 10.Blue Hill 477, 11.Thayer Central JV 487, 12.Superior 501, 13.Beatrice JV 508, 14.Deshler NS