Heartland, FC, E-M golfers compete in Milford Invite at Friend

FRIEND – The Milford Eagles weathered the windy conditions in Friend on Wednesday and fired a team score of 378 to win the Roy Horner Golf Tournament at the Friend Country Club.

A total of 12 teams played with nine registering team scores.

Following Milford was Thayer Central 18 strokes back with a 396, Hastings St. Cecilia took fourth with a 401 stroke total and in fifth place was Friend with a 408.

Of the local teams competing, only Heartland and Fillmore Central had enough players to post a team score. Heartland had a 410 for sixth place and Fillmore Central a 424 for eighth.

Other area schools in action included Exeter-Milligan.

The top round of the day was a 73 turned in by Thayer Central’s Vandervoort, while Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann and Milford’s Cole Toovey took second place with 86s.

Tying for fourth place was Milford’s Colton Hauder and Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Lockman as both golfers fired rounds of 87.

Panther scoring was rounded out by Kellan Wusk with a 107 (23rd), Aidan Trowbridge a 114 (31st) and Tyler Cumpston with a 117 for 35th place.

Heartland was led by Jacob Regier with a 98 for 12th and in 14th place was Creighton Friesen with a stroke total of 99, both earning medals. Huskie scoring also included Alex Goertzen with a 105 and Andrew Franz with a 108.

Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton had a top 10 finish as he was 10th overall with a score of 98 and Aidan Vavra shot rounds of 64-54 for a 118.

Roy Horner Team Scores

1.Milford 378, 2.Thayer Central 396, 3.Hastings St. Cecilia 401, 4.Elmwood-Murdock 405, 5.Friend 408, 6.Heartland 410, 7.Southern 423, 8.Fillmore Central 424, 9.Shelby-RC 499, 10.Exeter-Milligan NS, Johnson County Central NS, Deshler NS

