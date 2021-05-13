 Skip to main content
Heartland, FC boys, girls compete in C-7 District at Hebron
HEBRON – The Heartland and Fillmore Central boys and girls put in a long day Thursday doing their best to earn berths in next week’s Class C state meet in Omaha.

On the ladies’ side, Heartland’s ace vaulter, Mariah Tessman, missed at 9-7 while Superior’s Sadie Rempel cleared the bar. That left the Huskie in second place with a ticket to state next week in hand.

The Huskies bagged another ‘Q’ on the fast legs of Cheyenne Danielson who posted 5:52.21 in the 1600. Her finish of second gets her in the big show next week in Omaha.

For YNT-area boys it was a 1-2 finish in the pole vault beginning with Conner Nun’s impressive 14-3 winning mark for Fillmore Central. Second and the opportunity to join Nun at state went to Heartland Huskie Maverick Hiebner at 13-11.

The Panthers struck big again when Connor Asche lapped the field to win by nearly three feet and qualify for state in the shot. His mighty heave of 50-9 compares to the runner-up at 47-10 1/2.

Trajan Arbuck carried Heartland colors over the high jump bar at 6-5, claimed second and earned a shot at state next week for himself.

Garrett Nichols earned second for the Panthers and made state in the 1600 with a clocking of 4:45.01.

The Heartland girls were eighth and Fillmore Central 10th in final team standings.

The Panthers boys were fourth with Heartland eighth.

More individuals and relays from the C-7 District could well still qualify when a statewide audit of times and distances in Class C is completed to fill remaining wild card slots.

The News-Times will report additional area qualifiers next week and provide complete information on the schedule for this year’s championships.

