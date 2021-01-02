Heartland escapes Utica with win over Centennial

But Heartland settled down after that. Regier drilled a 3, and that was followed by an acrobatic layup in traffic by Arbuck to stop the Broncos’ surge. Arbuck led everyone with 18 points while Peters had 13 and Regier 12.

Arbuck’s scoring, as well as his playmaking with assists on dribble-drive penetration, was a key part to the Huskies’ win.

“He’s the guy that, if his game is on, we play really well,” Wetjen said of Arbuck. “Defensively, honestly that’s our biggest hurdle. When our defense plays well, usually our offense does too.”

As Wetjen had hoped, Heartland’s defense did enough to get the job done on Saturday.

Knowing it needed to limit Gierhan and Bargen, Heartland picked a mix of man and zone defense to do the trick. The Huskies stuck individual defenders like Peters, Regier and Arbuck on Gierhan and Bargen while the three others were zoned up protecting the lane.

The defense limited Gierhan to five points as the Broncos had to go elsewhere for scoring. Maj Nisly stepped up in that department as he netted 16 points and hit a couple 3s.