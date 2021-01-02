Heartland escapes Utica with win over Centennial

UTICA — The Heartland Huskies and the Centennial Broncos are two of the top boys basketball teams in the York News-Times’ coverage area, and they got together Saturday night in Utica.
Heartland came into the game with a record of 4-2 while Centennial was 5-2. The contest also featured some of the best individual talent in the area in Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck and Centennial’s Cooper Gierhan and Jake Bargen.
In a tight four-quarter contest, Heartland was the team that earned a two-point win, 50-48, after a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt from Bargen didn’t fall.
After taking a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter, Bargen, a 6-foot-3 junior, willed the Broncos back into the game. Bargen scored 16 points, 15 of which came in the last eight minutes. He was the only Bronco to score in the fourth.
After a Trev Peters’ layup and two free-throw makes from Jake Regier put the Huskies on top by 10 at 45-35, Bargen went on a personal 9-0 run with a barrage of mid-range jumpers and a momentum-building and-one post bucket that cut Centennial’s deficit to just 45-44.
Bargen, according to Heartland head coach Erik Wetjen, was a straight-up problem down the stretch.
“We were staying in what we were doing, but he just got hot and he’s a great player and hit a lot of shots. We were just hoping he’d miss,” Wetjen said of Bargen.
But Heartland settled down after that. Regier drilled a 3, and that was followed by an acrobatic layup in traffic by Arbuck to stop the Broncos’ surge. Arbuck led everyone with 18 points while Peters had 13 and Regier 12.
Arbuck’s scoring, as well as his playmaking with assists on dribble-drive penetration, was a key part to the Huskies’ win.
“He’s the guy that, if his game is on, we play really well,” Wetjen said of Arbuck. “Defensively, honestly that’s our biggest hurdle. When our defense plays well, usually our offense does too.”
As Wetjen had hoped, Heartland’s defense did enough to get the job done on Saturday.
Knowing it needed to limit Gierhan and Bargen, Heartland picked a mix of man and zone defense to do the trick. The Huskies stuck individual defenders like Peters, Regier and Arbuck on Gierhan and Bargen while the three others were zoned up protecting the lane.
The defense limited Gierhan to five points as the Broncos had to go elsewhere for scoring. Maj Nisly stepped up in that department as he netted 16 points and hit a couple 3s.
Heartland trailed 12-10 after the opening quarter but took a 26-19 edge at halftime after outscoring Centennial 16-7 in the second stanza. Arbuck scored seven points during that quarter while Peters had six — the sophomore scored back-to-back-to-back buckets to help the Huskies end the first half on a 10-1 run.
Heartland will host Palmer (2-7) on Tuesday before another tough team pays a visit to Henderson — that’d be Cross County (7-1) on Saturday.
Heartland (5-2) 10 16 13 11 — 50
At Centennial (5-3) 12 7 14 15 — 48
Heartland scoring: Trajan Arbuck 18, Trev Peters 13, Jake Regier 12, Kale Wetjen 6, Nolan Boehr 1.
Centennial scoring: Jake Bargen 16, Maj Nisly 16, Alex Hirschfeld 6, Cooper Gierhan 5, Mike Nisly 2, Lane Zimmer 3.