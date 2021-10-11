Heartland ends Bobcats' unbeaten run in football

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies welcomed the undefeated Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats to town Friday night, still looking for their first home win after going a perfect 4-0 on the road this season.

Junior Trev Peters returned the game’s opening kickoff 76 yards to the house, and Heartland led 6-0 just 13 seconds into the game. The Huskies never looked back, taking a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolling to a 58-24 win.

Peters dazzled against the Bobcats, as the junior quarterback completed nine of 12 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kale Wetjen. Peters also powered the Heartland rushing attack, carrying the ball 22 times for 125 yards and three scores while finishing as the game’s leading rusher.

Zach Quiring added nine carries for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Wetjen ran five times for 15 yards and caught four passes for 83 yards and two scores. Senior Trajan Arbuck also hauled in four receptions for 82 yards.

Defensively, Merrick Maltsberger led the Huskies with 11 tackles. Quiring added nine stops while Wetjen and Dawson Ohrt each had eight. Wetjen also scooped up a fumble and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Heartland.