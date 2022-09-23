Heartland dominates McCool Junction Mustang volleyball 3-0

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Heartland Huskies didn’t need a lot of time to record their seventh win of the season Thursday night as they rolled over McCool Junction 3-0 in non-conference volleyball.

Heartland improved to 7-6 as they won the match 25-9, 25-14 and 25-8.

McCool Junction saw their record dip to 5-11.

In the three-set sweep the Huskies ripped 31 kills on 60 of 68 swings for a .338 hitting percentage.

Junior Allie Boehr was 14 of 16 with 10 kills, while senior Riley Goertzen finished 17 of 20 with nine winners. Scoring five kills each were Jaelyn Brown and Hayden Mierau.

Mierau was the catalyst on the offense with 22 set assists on 48 of 48 attempts. The junior also added 10 digs and a team-high four aces.

Heartland had 10 ace serves overall. Along with Mierau’s four, Boehr added three. On defense Felicity Johnson was the team leader in digs with 13. Brown and Grace Regier each recorded one block.

McCool Junction stats were not available.

Heartland will be in action today at the Wymore Southern Tournament where they will face Falls City in their opening match. McCool Junction will host High Plains next Tuesday night in CRC regular season play.