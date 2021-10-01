Heartland, Cross County wrap up day two at volleyball invite

HASTINGS – On the second day of the St. Cecilia Invite, the Cross County Cougars snagged a pair of three-set wins over Wood River and Lawrence-Nelson. The Heartland Huskies, meanwhile, were swept by Wood River and fell to Lawrence-Nelson in three sets as their losing streak reached eight.

Cross County 2, Lawrence-Nelson 1

The Raiders took the opening set 25-23, but the Cougars answered back with a 25-18 win to force a third set. Cross County then took the decisive set 25-16 to win the match.

Senior Chloe Sandell hammered 13 kills on 30 attempts for Cross County, while junior Bren Lemburg added another 13 kills on 24 attempts. Sophomore Lilly Peterson whacked 10 kills of her own, as the trio combined for 36 of Cross County’s 45 kills.

Sophomore Shyanne Anderson added six kills and led Cross County with 28 set assists.

At the service line, Peterson crushed a team-high four aces while Lemburg added one of her own. The Cougars also made their presence felt at the net, where Peterson stuffed four shots and Lemburg added two blocks while Sandeel and Haileigh Moutray each had one.