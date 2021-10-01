Heartland, Cross County wrap up day two at volleyball invite

HASTINGS – On the second day of the St. Cecilia Invite, the Cross County Cougars snagged a pair of three-set wins over Wood River and Lawrence-Nelson. The Heartland Huskies, meanwhile, were swept by Wood River and fell to Lawrence-Nelson in three sets as their losing streak reached eight.
Cross County 2, Lawrence-Nelson 1
The Raiders took the opening set 25-23, but the Cougars answered back with a 25-18 win to force a third set. Cross County then took the decisive set 25-16 to win the match.
Senior Chloe Sandell hammered 13 kills on 30 attempts for Cross County, while junior Bren Lemburg added another 13 kills on 24 attempts. Sophomore Lilly Peterson whacked 10 kills of her own, as the trio combined for 36 of Cross County’s 45 kills.
Sophomore Shyanne Anderson added six kills and led Cross County with 28 set assists.
At the service line, Peterson crushed a team-high four aces while Lemburg added one of her own. The Cougars also made their presence felt at the net, where Peterson stuffed four shots and Lemburg added two blocks while Sandeel and Haileigh Moutray each had one.
Peterson and Anderson paced Cross County with 12 and 11 digs, respectively. Lemburg followed with seven while senior Josi Noble tallied six and senior Brexton Lundstrom five.
Wood River 2, Heartland 0
The Eagles won the first set 25-22 and then closed out the Huskies 25-14 in the second set to complete the sweep. Senior Ashley Brown hammered a team-high six kills in the loss, while seniors Ella Friesen and Cynthia Cerveny whacked four kills apiece.
At the service line, Brown and junior Riley Goertzen each had half of Heartland’s two aces. Freshman Jaelyn Brown played a big role at the net, notching both of the Huskies’ two blocks.
Ashley Brown tallied a team-high seven digs, followed by five from junior Felicity Johnson and four from Goertzen.
Sophomore Hayden Mierau recorded 16 of Heartland’s 17 assists in the loss.
Cross County 2, Wood River 1
The Eagles crushed the Cougars 25-10 in the opening set, but Cross County battled back, taking the second set 27-25 to force a third set which the Cougars won 25-19 to take the match.
Sandell hammered 13 kills to power the Cross County attack and finished with 26 kills on the day. Lemburg and Anderson followed with five kills apiece, while Peterson added three.
The Cougars racked up seven aces from the service line, led by three from Sandell. Anderson and Lundstrom added two aces apiece.
At the net, Sandell, Peterson and Anderson each recorded two blocks while Lemburg and Bricelynn Larson both had one.
Anderson and Lemburg led Cross County with 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Taylor Lindberg added nine and Noble, Peterson and Lundstrom each recorded four. Anderson also led the Cougars with 16 assists while Lemburg notched nine.
Lawrence-Nelson 2, Heartland 1
The Huskies took the opening set 25-22 but couldn’t close the door on the Raiders. Lawrence-Nelson won the second set 25-19 and then took the decisive third set 25-22 to win the match.
Brown whacked a team-high six kills while Cerveny added four and three other Huskies tallied two. At the service line, Mierau crushed a team-high three aces as Heartland finished with seven for the match.
Johnson recorded a team-high 11 digs, while Mierau posted 11 of the Huskies’ 13 assists.