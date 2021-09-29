Heartland, Cross County visit Bluehawks for volleyball

HASTINGS – Both the Heartland Huskies and the Cross County Cougars traveled to Hastings St. Cecilia for first day of the two-day St. Cecilia Volleyball Tournament.

Cross County came into the tournament on a 10 match win streak and went 1-2 on the day. The Cougars topped the Heartland Huskies 18-25, 25-10 and 25-21, but lost to St. Cecilia 2-0 by the scores of 25-10 and 25-18 and Superior also in a sweep 25-20 and 25-19.

Heartland also fell to St. Cecilia 25-12 and 25-16 to fall to 6-11 on the season.

Cross County 2, Heartland 1

Senior Chloe Sandell led the Cougars with 10 kills and Bren Lemburg added nine as the Cougars won the battle between the two local schools. Sandell also had two stuff blocks and three ace serves.

The offense was set up through sophomore Shyanne Anderson with 19 set assists and on defense the Cougars were led by Anderson with nine digs and Jayden Fellows with nine.

Heartland senior Ashley Brown and freshman Riley Goertzen had four kills each. Both girls finished 9 of 11 on their attacks. Senior Cynthia Cerveny recorded two stuff blocks and Hayden Mierau had two ace serves and led the team with 13 set assists on 59 of 60 sets. Heartland did serve up six aces in the match.