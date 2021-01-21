Heartland, Cross County enjoying strong starts to season

YORK – Conference tournament season is almost here, so right now seems like a good time to check in with the boys basketball statistical leaders in the York News-Times’ coverage area.

Heartland and Cross County have the best records as of Wednesday, Jan. 20. Head coach Erik Wetjen’s Class C-2 No. 7-rated Huskies and Jimmy Blex’s No. 8-rated Cougars are the only area teams with 10 or more wins. They also have some of the best ballers in the area, too, in juniors Trajan Arbuck and Cory Hollinger.

Arbuck, an athletic 6-foot-2 guard, is averaging 20.3 points, seven assists and 4.8 steals per game. Hollinger, a smooth-moving 6-6 big, is averaging 18.4 points, 9.6 boards and is the top 3-point shooter in the area at 48 percent. Hollinger has six double-doubles this season while Arbuck has two with a couple 10-assist games.

Another team that is having a strong season is McCool Junction. Head coach Jarrod Weiss’ team is 9-3 and has one of the top backcourts in the area with senior guards Tyler Neville and Owen McDonald. Neville is averaging 18.2 points per game and is shooting 75 percent at the free-throw line. McDonald is scoring 15.3 per night while also hauling down 7.3 rebounds and dishing out 3.5 assists.