Heartland, Cross County enjoying strong starts to season

YORK – Conference tournament season is almost here, so right now seems like a good time to check in with the boys basketball statistical leaders in the York News-Times’ coverage area.
Heartland and Cross County have the best records as of Wednesday, Jan. 20. Head coach Erik Wetjen’s Class C-2 No. 7-rated Huskies and Jimmy Blex’s No. 8-rated Cougars are the only area teams with 10 or more wins. They also have some of the best ballers in the area, too, in juniors Trajan Arbuck and Cory Hollinger.
Arbuck, an athletic 6-foot-2 guard, is averaging 20.3 points, seven assists and 4.8 steals per game. Hollinger, a smooth-moving 6-6 big, is averaging 18.4 points, 9.6 boards and is the top 3-point shooter in the area at 48 percent. Hollinger has six double-doubles this season while Arbuck has two with a couple 10-assist games.
Another team that is having a strong season is McCool Junction. Head coach Jarrod Weiss’ team is 9-3 and has one of the top backcourts in the area with senior guards Tyler Neville and Owen McDonald. Neville is averaging 18.2 points per game and is shooting 75 percent at the free-throw line. McDonald is scoring 15.3 per night while also hauling down 7.3 rebounds and dishing out 3.5 assists.
York’s Jake Erwin and Exeter-Milligan’s Jackson Beethe are other area players in the middle of great seasons.
Erwin is expected to shoulder a heavy load night in and night out against a difficult Class B schedule, and he’s done an admirable job. He’s averaging a team-best 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists per game – that’s good stuff from the senior.
Beethe is continuing to do it all for head coach Dean Filipi’s club. The 6-4 senior is averaging a double-double with 24.2 points and 11.1 rebounds. He’s also third in the area in 3-point shooting at 39 percent.
Here are the updated statistical leaders:
Area team records as of Wednesday, Jan. 20
Heartland -- 10-2
Cross County -- 12-2
McCool Junction -- 9-3
Centennial -- 9-4
Nebraska Lutheran -- 6-4
Exeter-Milligan -- 4-11
York -- 3-10
High Plains -- 2-11
Hampton -- 2-13
Fillmore Central -- 1-12
Scoring per game – Top 10
1. Jackson Beethe, SR., Exeter-Milligan, 24.2
2. Trajan Arbuck, JR., Heartland, 20.3
3. Cory Hollinger, JR., Cross County, 18.4
4. Tyler Neville, SR., McCool Junction, 18.2
5. Trev Peters, SO., Heartland, 17.8
6. Trey Richert, SO., Nebraska Lutheran, 15.7
7. Owen McDonald, SR., McCool Junction, 15.3
T-8. Jake Bargen, JR., Centennial, 14.5
T-8. Cooper Gierhan, SR., Centennial, 14.5
10. Jake Erwin, SR., York, 13.7
Rebounding per game – Top 5
1. Jackson Beethe, SR., Exeter-Milligan, 11.1
2. Cory Hollinger, JR., Cross County, 9.6
3. Kaden Kirkpatrick, SR., McCool Junction, 8.8
4. Kale Wetjen, JR., Heartland, 7.7
5. Owen McDonald, SR., McCool Junction, 7.3
Assists per game – Top 5
1. Trajan Arbuck, JR., Heartland, 7.0
2. Kale Wetjen, JR., Heartland, 4.0
3. Nate Helwig, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, 3.7
4. Isaac Noyd, SR., Cross County, 3.6
5. Owen McDonald, SR., McCool Junction, 3.5
Field-Goal Percentage (at least 30 attempts) – Top 5
1. Cory Hollinger, JR., Cross County 60% (97-162)
2. Lane Zimmer, SO., Centennial, 58% (23-40)
T-3. Chase Collingham, SR., York, 57% (22-38)
T-3. Kaden Kirkpatrick, SR., McCool Junction, 57% (26-47)
4. Trajan Arbuck, JR., Heartland, 54% (94-173)
5. Jackson Beethe, SR., Exeter-Milligan, 53% (130-245)
3-Point Percentage (at least 20 attempts) – Top 5
1. Cory Hollinger, JR., Cross County, 48% (11-23)
2. Haiden Hild, JR., Cross County, 42% (20-48)
3. Jackson Beethe, SR., Exeter-Milligan, 39% (29-74)
4. Trey Richert, SO., Nebraska Lutheran, 38% (31-80)
5. Cooper Gierhan, SR., Centennial 35% (33-93)
Free-Throw Percentage (at least 20 attempts) – Top 5
1. Cooper Gierhan, SR., Centennial, 82% (23-28)
2. Haiden Hild, JR., Cross County, 80% (16-20)
T-3. Jake Bargen, JR., Centennial, 79% (30-38)
T-3. Isaiah Lauby, JR., Fillmore Central, 79% (22-28)
5. Tyler Neville, SR., McCool Junction, 75% (47-63)
Steals Per Game – Top 5
1. Trajan Arbuck, JR., Heartland, 4.8
2. Tyler Neville, SR., McCool Junction, 3.5
T-3. Nate Helwig, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, 3.2
T-3. Trey Richert, SO., Nebraska Lutheran, 3.2
5. Owen McDonald, SR., McCool Junction, 2.9