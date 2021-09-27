Heartland comes up empty at Southern volleyball tourney

SOUTHERN – Three matches produced three sweep losses when the Heartland Huskies met up with a tough field at the Southern Volleyball Invite over the weekend.
Heartland lost to Thayer Central (16-3) by the scores of 25-9 and 25-18 and dropped another straight set match to Falls City (14-3) 25-14 and 25-10.
The Huskies played the hosts the toughest of their three games losing 25-20 and 25-22
Heartland returns to action today when they compete in the Hastings St. Cecilia two-day invite.
Southern 2, Heartland 0
Heartland hammered 17 kills on 79 of 84 swings for a .143 hitting percentage.
The team was led by senior Ella Friesen with five kills and picking up three each were Riley Goertzen and Ashley Brown.
The Huskies had four team aces with Cynthia Cerveny recording three of the four. The senior also led the team with three blocks.
Felicity Johnson had six digs and both Hayden Mireau and Friesen chipped in with four.
Mireau had 16 point assists on 56 of 58 set attempts.
Falls City 2, Heartland 0
The Huskies managed just 11 kills against the 14-3 Falls City Tigers. Mariah Tessman had four kills and Cerveny added three.
Falls City (14-3) finished with 18 kills and was led by Reece Mcneely with eight winners and four from Raeann Thompson.
Heartland had two ace serves; Cerveny recorded a pair of blocks; Felicity Johnson had five digs and Brown four and in setting Mireau finished with eight assists.
Ashleigh Kirkendall led the Tigers with 13 assists; Lexi Brewer had nine digs and Thompson had two stuff blocks.
Thayer Central 2, Heartland 0
The Titans slowed down the Huskies’ offense holding them to just nine kills in the match. Brown led Heartland with four kills; Mierau had the team’s only ace serve and Allie Boehr and Cerveny had one block each.
Brown led the Huskies with seven digs and Mierau and Friesen accounted for the only assists.
Thayer Central was led by senior Jayme Huhman with eight of the team’s 25 kills; as a team the Titans recorded two aces and three blocks and on defense Kaisha Solomon had 21 digs and Madelynn Wells 19.
Jasa Wiedel finished with 19 assists on 75 of 76 sets.