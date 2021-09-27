Heartland comes up empty at Southern volleyball tourney

SOUTHERN – Three matches produced three sweep losses when the Heartland Huskies met up with a tough field at the Southern Volleyball Invite over the weekend.

Heartland lost to Thayer Central (16-3) by the scores of 25-9 and 25-18 and dropped another straight set match to Falls City (14-3) 25-14 and 25-10.

The Huskies played the hosts the toughest of their three games losing 25-20 and 25-22

Heartland returns to action today when they compete in the Hastings St. Cecilia two-day invite.

Southern 2, Heartland 0

Heartland hammered 17 kills on 79 of 84 swings for a .143 hitting percentage.

The team was led by senior Ella Friesen with five kills and picking up three each were Riley Goertzen and Ashley Brown.

The Huskies had four team aces with Cynthia Cerveny recording three of the four. The senior also led the team with three blocks.

Felicity Johnson had six digs and both Hayden Mireau and Friesen chipped in with four.

Mireau had 16 point assists on 56 of 58 set attempts.

Falls City 2, Heartland 0