Heartland, Centennial compete at Wilber-Clatonia T&F invite

WILBER – The Centennial Broncos and Heartland Huskies returned to the track Tuesday for the Wilber-Clatonia Invite, where the Bronco girls turned in a strong outing spurred by dominance in the relays.

Victories in 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 gave the Centennial girls a clean sweep of the relay races and accounted for 30 of the Broncos’ 91.33 points, catapulting them past Thayer Central and into second place on the team leaderboard.

Milford took home the girls team title with 135.33 points, while third-place Thayer Central scored 85.33. Lourdes Central Catholic (53.5) and Palmyra (49) rounded out the top five. Heartland finished eighth in the nine-team field with 28.5 points.

On the boys side, host Wilber-Clatonia won the team title in a landslide with 163 points, well clear of runner-up Milford (90). Thayer Central placed third with 58 points, Freeman followed with 58 and Tri County closed out the top five with 49.

The Centennial boys scored 42 points and placed sixth, while Heartland finished ninth with 10 points.

“(The) Centennial girls finished in second overall,” Broncos head coach Rob Johansen said. “The girls won all three relay events at the meet. That doesn't happen very often. Cambria Saunders placed in all four of her events and was part of the winning 400 relay team. She had an outstanding meet and made some big improvements. Savannah Horne won the 200 running into the stiff headwinds at the meet.”

Centennial’s performance in the relays played a key role in the Broncos’ success. In the 4x100 relay, Saunders, Karley Naber, Samara Ruether and Horne broke the tape in 55.14 seconds, over half a second ahead of Heartland’s runner-up team of Lilly Carr, Jaelyn Brown, Mariah Tessman and Hayden Mierau.

Gracen Fehlhafer, Naber, Molly Prochaska and Cora Payne carried the Centennial banner in the 4x400, clocking in at 4:35.05 to pace the field by more than four seconds.

In the 4x800, Payne, Lillian Butzke, Ella Wambold and Prochaska crossed the finish line in 11:06.75, nearly a full 10 seconds clear of runner-up Palmyra.

Horne’s win in the 200 was the only victory for the Bronco girls outside of the relay sweep, as the sophomore finished in 30.44 seconds to edge out Lourdes’ Aspen Meyer for gold. However, Centennial still found success in the other events.

Saunders competed in the winning 4x100 relay, but the junior also scored in each of her three individual events. She jumped 31-02½ in the triple jump to claim bronze and added another third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, where she clocked in at 18.72 seconds. Saunders also placed in the 300 hurdles, where she finished fourth with a time of 56.35 seconds.

In the pole vault, Samara Ruether cleared eight feet for Centennial and finished as runner-up to Heartland’s Mariah Tessman and her winning height of 9-06. The Huskies also added scoring in the event from Emersyn Oswald, who vaulted over the bar at seven feet and took third.

Grace Schernikau put another point on the board for the Broncos in the long jump, where she recorded a distance of 14-05 and placed sixth.

Two Broncos scored in the high jump where Payne cleared 4-10 and finished in fourth and freshman Averie Stuhr finished in a three-way tie for sixth at 4-06.

Halley Heidtbrink hung two points on the board for Centennial in the shot put, as the senior threw 31-07¼ to take fifth.

The distance races also proved fruitful for Centennial. Ella Wambold and Madison Brandenburgh finished second and fourth, respectively, in the 1600.

Brandenburgh added a runner-up finish in the 3200 where she clocked in at 13:44.66 to finish behind Milford’s Lilly Kenning, who swept the 1600 and 3200 titles.

Heartland scored two runners in the 200 as Carr and Tessman crossed the tape in fifth and sixth, respectively. The Huskies’ final points came in a pair of sixth-place finishes from Mierau in the 100 and Brown in the 300 hurdles.

On the boys side, Carson Fehlhafer proved to be a reliable presence in the throwing events for Centennial. The senior threw 44-02 in the shot put to finish second and paced the field by over 15 feet in the discus with a season-best 161-08. Jake Bargen took silver in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.76, and the senior cleared six feet in the high jump to win bronze.

Together, Fehlhafer and Bargen combined for 32 of the Broncos’ 42 points. Clinton Turnbull added a fourth-place finish in the 3200, while Keenan Kosek placed fifth in the pole vault and Carson Prochaska added a point with his sixth-place performance in the pole vault.

“Carson Fehlhafer won the discus with a season best 161-8. Jake Bargen’s 300 hurdles was second in the tough windy conditions at 44.76,” Johansen said. “Any event that required running into the wind was really tough at the meet. We have quite a few kids running with injuries and are focusing on keeping them healthy.”

The Centennial boys also scored in both the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. Heartland only scored in three events on the boys side. Trajan Arbuck placed fourth in the high jump, Zach Quiring took fifth in the long jump and the Huskies’ 4x800 relay team crossed the line in fifth.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

Girls Triple Jump – 1. Kyla Davis, Palmyra, 34-11½; 3. Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 31-02¼

Boys Triple Jump – 1. Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic, 42-05½

Girls Long Jump – 1. Jenna Box, Lourdes CC, 16-06½; 6. Grace Schernikau, Centennial, 14-05

Boys Long Jump – 1. Beau Lee, Lourdes CC, 20-05½; 5. Zach Quiring, Heartland, 18-11¼

Girls Discus – 1. Camille Stauffer, Milford, 118-0

Boys Discus – 1. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 161-08

Girls Pole Vault – 1. Mariah Tessman, Heartland, 9-06; 2. Samara Ruether, Centennial, 8-0; 3. Emersyn Oswald, Heartland, 7-0

Boys Pole Vault – 1. Ashton Pulliam, Wilber-Clatonia, 13-07; 5. Keenan Kosek, Centennial, J10-0

Girls High Jump – 1. Sarah Spahr, Milford, 5-02; 4. Cora Payne, Centennial, 4-10; T-6. Averie Stuhr, Centennial, 4-06

Boys High Jump – 1. Mason Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 6-04; 3. Jake Bargen, Centennial, J6-0; 4. Trajan Arbuck, Heartland, J6-0

Girls Shot Put – 1. Aspen Oliver, Wilber-Clatonia, 34-01½; 5. Halley Heidtbrink, Centennial, 31-07¼

Boys Shot Put – 1. Tyson Kreshel, Wilber-Clatonia, 50-10; 2. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 44-02; 6. Carson Prochaska, Centennial, 40-01

Girls 4x800 – 1. Centennial, 11:06.75

Boys 4x800 – 1. Palmyra, 9:20.07; 4. Centennial, 10:06.98; 5. Heartland, 10:12.83

Girls 100 Hurdles – 1. Madelynn Wells, Thayer Central, 17.50; 3. Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 18.72

Boys 110 Hurdles – 1. Houston Broz, Wilber-Clatonia, 15.86

Girls 100 – 1. Sydney Stelling, Milford, 13.81; T-6. Hayden Mierau, Heartland, 14.28

Boys 100 – 1. Grant Wiedel, Thayer Central, 11.48

Girls 1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, Milford, 5:49.45; 2. Ella Wambold, Centennial, 6:12.28; 4. Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 6:18.04

Boys 1600 – 1. Carter Roth, Milford, 4:58.20

Girls 4x100 – 1. Centennial, 55.14; 2. Heartland, 55.81

Boys 4x100 – 1. Freeman, 46.78; 5. Centennial, 48.58

Girls 400 – 1. Caitlyn Adams, Milford, 1:05.86

Boys 400 – 1. Houston Broz, Wilber-Clatonia, 53.20

Girls 300 Hurdles – 1. Madelynn Wells, Thayer Central, 53.28; 4. Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 56.35; 6. Jaelyn Brown, Heartland, 57.61

Boys 300 Hurdles – 1. Houston Broz, Wilber-Clatonia, 43.04; 2. Jake Bargen, Centennial, 44.76

Girls 800 – 1. Caitlyn Adams, Milford, 2:43.58

Boys 800 – 1. Carter Roth, Milford, 2:15.56; 6. John Fehlhafer, Centennial, 2:24.03

Girls 200 – 1. Savannah Horne, Centennial, 30.44; 5. Lilly Carr, Heartland, 32.38; 6. Mariah Tessman, Heartland, 32.60

Boys 200 – 1. Mason Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 25.06

Girls 3200 – 1. Lilly Kenning, Milford, 12:47.31; 2. Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 13:44.36

Boys 3200 – 1. Kaleb Eickhoff, Milford, 11:14.03; 4. Clinton Turnbull, Centennial, 11:34.16

Girls 4x400 – 1. Centennial, 4:35.05

Boys 4x400 – 1. Wilber-Clatonia, 3:40.59