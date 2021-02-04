Heartland can’t keep pace with unbeaten Milford

UTICA — The Milford Eagles kept coming, and the Heartland Huskies couldn’t stop them.

Behind a game-high 18 points from junior Jaxon Weyand and 17 from junior Seth Stutzman, Milford (20-0), rated Class C-1 No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal Star, stayed unbeaten on Thursday night in a semifinal of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament after picking up a 66-39 win over the C-2 No. 4-rated Huskies.

The win puts Milford into the conference championship game against Centennial, which knocked off Sutton in the other semifinal. That game will be played on Saturday night in Utica following the girls’ championship.

The contest was a tight shootout for a quarter and a half. Milford led just 17-15 after the opening eight minutes, but the Eagles started to pull away in the second behind the athletic 6-foot Weyand.

Weyand scored seven of his 18 points in the second as the Eagles ended the half on a 10-0 run. Weyand, a physical player, was aggressive with his drives to the hoop and was awarded with foul calls. He went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line during that run. Milford also got a top-of-the-arc 3 from 6-1 junior Micah Hartwig.