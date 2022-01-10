Heartland boys topple Fullerton, fall at Cross County

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies split a pair of games on the hardwood this weekend, as they dominated the Fullerton Warriors 96-57 but dropped a hard-fought matchup at Cross County 53-51.
Heartland 96, Fullerton 57
The Huskies led by just 10 at the break but outscored the Warriors 51-22 over the final 16 minutes and rolled to a 39-point rout Friday night. Heartland scored almost at will offensively, as the Huskies racked up at least 22 points in every quarter.
Heartland shot a sizzling 33-of-64 (52%) from the floor in the romp, including 6-of-15 (40%) from beyond the arc.
Trev Peters racked up 35 points to pace the Huskies’ offensively, as the junior buried 12 of 21 shots (57%) from the floor and knocked down three of five baskets from downtown. He also went 8 of 13 from the foul line.
Jake Regier notched 18 points, with the junior shooting 5 of 9 from the floor and a perfect 7 for 7 from the charity stripe. Senior Trajan Arbuck drilled 6 of 13 attempts from the floor and finished with 16 points, while junior Zach Quiring added 10 points as four Huskies finished in double figures.
Senior Kale Wetjen recorded five points, junior Tucker Bergen notched four, seniors Mason Regier and Dawson Ohrt and freshman Thane Wetjen each added two and junior Merrick Maltsberger and freshman Langdon Arbuck both scored one point to round out Heartland’s scoring explosion.
The Huskies finished 24 of 39 from the foul line and grabbed 47 rebounds. Kale Wetjen led the Heartland effort on the glass as he pulled down 11 rebounds, while Langdon Arbuck grabbed eight boards and Trajan Arbuck, Jake Regier and Maltsberger each added five.
The Arbucks combined to dish out 10 of Heartland’s 19 assists, while Quiring and Wetjen paced the Huskies with three steals apiece. Heartland finished the night with 12 steals and turned the ball over 14 times.
Cross County 53, Heartland 51
The Huskies outscored the Cougars 14-6 in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but Cross County held an 8-6 edge in the extra period and walked away with a 53-51 win Saturday.
Trajan Arbuck paced the Heartland offense with 14 points and Langdon Arbuck added 13 to also finish in double figures. Wetjen recorded eight points and Peters notched seven, while Jake Regier added six. Maltsberger tallied two points and Quiring finished with one to round out the Huskies’ scoring efforts.
Cross County shot 24-of-46 (52%) from the floor and 5 of 15 from beyond the arc. Senior Cory Hollinger poured in a game-high 18 points and buried 9 of 14 shots from the floor to pace the Cougars.
Senior Carter Seim notched eight points, senior Shayden Lundstrom recorded seven and sophomore Tanner Hollinger tallied six, while senior Haiden Hild and sophomore Alex Noyd both added five. Sophomore James Elgin scored four points to round out Cross County’s efforts offensively.
Heartland went 18 of 27 from the foul line, while Cross County missed all four of its free-throw attempts.
The Huskies held a 26-15 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 16-10, while the Cougars dished out 19 assists to just five for Heartland.
Cross County improved to 10-2 on the year, while Heartland dropped to 6-4.