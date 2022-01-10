Heartland boys topple Fullerton, fall at Cross County

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies split a pair of games on the hardwood this weekend, as they dominated the Fullerton Warriors 96-57 but dropped a hard-fought matchup at Cross County 53-51.

Heartland 96, Fullerton 57

The Huskies led by just 10 at the break but outscored the Warriors 51-22 over the final 16 minutes and rolled to a 39-point rout Friday night. Heartland scored almost at will offensively, as the Huskies racked up at least 22 points in every quarter.

Heartland shot a sizzling 33-of-64 (52%) from the floor in the romp, including 6-of-15 (40%) from beyond the arc.

Trev Peters racked up 35 points to pace the Huskies’ offensively, as the junior buried 12 of 21 shots (57%) from the floor and knocked down three of five baskets from downtown. He also went 8 of 13 from the foul line.

Jake Regier notched 18 points, with the junior shooting 5 of 9 from the floor and a perfect 7 for 7 from the charity stripe. Senior Trajan Arbuck drilled 6 of 13 attempts from the floor and finished with 16 points, while junior Zach Quiring added 10 points as four Huskies finished in double figures.