Heartland boys race past Fillmore Central 70-39

Heartland boys rout Fillmore Central 70-39

By News-Times staff

GENEVA – The Heartland Huskies led Fillmore Central 28-18 at halftime before exploding for 42 points in the second half and rolling to a 70-30 win in Southern Nebraska Conference action Thursday night.

The Huskies shot 24 of 49 from the floor and 5 of 16 from beyond the arc. Junior Trev Peters racked up 27 points on a sizzling 8 of 17 shooting to pace Heartland offensively. Peters also canned three of the Huskies’ five 3-pointers and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Senior Trajan Arbuck added 19 points and buried 9 of 16 shots from the floor, while freshman Langdon Arbuck went 5 of 6 from the floor, 6 of 7 at the line and poured in 16 points as three Huskies finished in double figures.

Jake Regier scored five points, Merrick Maltsberger added two and Kale Wetjen notched one to round out Heartland’s offensive column.

Heartland also shot 17 of 19 at the line in the blowout.

Wetjen grabbed seven rebounds to pace the Huskies on the glass, while Langdon Arbuck pulled down six boards as Heartland finished the night with 22 rebounds.