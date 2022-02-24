Heartland boys make second chance count against CC

STROMBURG – The groans from the Cross County crowd told the story. Heartland had the ball knocked away as they were setting up for the final shot, but the Cougars slid out of bounds with control giving the Heartland Huskies a second chance.

Heartland (15-8) used that given opportunity as senior Trajan Arbuck drove and scored the lay in with 4.8 seconds to play to give the Huskies the lead and the game by the final score of 48-47.

Cross County (23-3) inbounded the ball at their own end and senior Shayden Lundstrom was fouled, but the Huskies had a foul to give. On the next pass the ball flew out of bounds and Heartland had possession and sealed a spot in the Class C2 district finals which could be played Saturday, Monday or Tuesday.

The Cougars came into the game ninth in the wildcard points and a win could have possibly set them up with a home game in the district final.

Both teams will have to wait and see their destinations and when the games will be. The NSAA will release that information today.

The Cougars won the regular season game in overtime 53-51 in early January.

Heartland took an early lead and they were on top by 10 points in the first quarter following an old fashioned three-point play by 6-1 junior Merrick Maltsberger.

Heartland led 15-7 at the first quarter break and 26-16 at the half as the Cougars bread n’ butter 3-point game was off Thursday night. The Cougars hit just 8 of 27 attempts in the game and were just 17 of 41 from the field overall.

Cross County pulled to within four points behind leading scorer Cory Hollinger who scored eight of his 13 points in the third quarter, but Trev Peters helped the Huskies keep the lead with seven of his game-high 15. Heartland went to the final eight minutes leading 39-32.

With 33.8 seconds to play in the game, Cross County’s Damon Mickey was left alone in the corner and he banked in a 3-point baseline bomb to give the Cougars their second lead at 47-46. Sophomore Alex Noyd gave the Cougars their first lead of the game with 2:24 to play in the Cougars second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter.

Heartland was 18 of 29 in the win and connected on 5 of 10 chances from behind the arc. They were 7 of 14 at the free throw line while the Cougars hit 5 of 6.

The Huskies were led by Peters with 15 and Arbuck with 12. Both Haiden Hild and Mickey added eight for the Cougars.

The Huskies held a 21-16 advantage on the boards, while CC had just 10 turnovers to 15 for the Huskies, five of those in the fourth quarter.

Heartland (15-8) 15 11 13 9-48

Cross County (23-3) 7 9 16 15-47

HRT (48)- Quiring 4, T. Arbuck 12, Regier 9, Peters 15, L. Arbuck 2, Wetjen 3, Maltsberger 3. Totals-18-29 (5-10) 7-14-48

CC (47)-Lundstrom 6, T. Hollinger 5, Hild 8, Mickey 8, C. Hollinger 13, Seim 2, Noyd 5. Totals-17-41 (8-27) 5-6-47.