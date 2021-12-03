Heartland boys hand 70-32 loss to Wilber-Clatonia

HENDERSON – For eight minutes Friday night, the visiting Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines played the Heartland Huskies to a draw. The two teams traded blows during the first quarter, which ended in a 14-14 deadlock.
From the second quarter on, however, it was all Heartland. Senior Trajan Arbuck scored 11 of his game-high 31 points during the period as the Huskies roared to life for 22 points during the frame.
The outburst was good for a 36-21 lead heading into the locker room, and Heartland kept its foot on the gas in the second half. The Huskies outscored the Wolverines 13-7 in the third quarter and 21-4 in the fourth as they cruised to a 70-32 shellacking.
Wilber-Clatonia senior Mason Combs kept the Wolverines in the game early, as he scored seven points during the first eight minutes. Arbuck dumped in five points for Heartland while junior Trev Peters notched four and junior Jacob Regier added three of his own on a missile from downtown.
With the game knotted at 14 heading into the second quarter, Arbuck took over the game. The senior racked up 11 points in the frame on four field goals – including one from beyond the arc to beat the halftime buzzer – and a pair of free throws.
The rest of the Huskies matched Arbuck’s scoring output as Heartland notched 22 points in the quarter to take a 36-21 lead into the locker room. Combs couldn’t keep up his hot start for Wilber-Clatonia, scoring just two points in the period.
Heartland expanded its lead in the third quarter and then emphatically slammed the door on the Wolverines with a 21-4 domination of the final eight minutes to roll to a 38-point bludgeoning.
The Huskies doubled up Wilber-Clatonia in field goals as they connected on 25 shots – including eight bombs from beyond the arc – while the Wolverines made just 12 baskets from the floor with two 3-pointers.
Heartland also held a decisive advantage at the free-throw line, where it went 12-for-15 compared to the Wolverines’ 6-of-10 performance.
While the Huskies offense fired on all cylinders to the tune of a 70-point explosion in the opener, the defense was just as impressive. After allowing 14 points in the opening eight minutes, Heartland clamped down on Wilber-Clatonia and allowed just 18 points the rest of the way. Combs finished with 17 points to pace the Wolverines, but nobody else scored more than four.
Arbuck, meanwhile, nearly outscored Wilber-Clatonia singlehandedly. After dropping 30 and 32 points in two matchups with the Wolverines last season, he feasted on their defense once again to the tune of 31 points.
The Heartland senior buried 11 field goals in the game – four of which came from beyond the arc – and converted on all five of his chances at the charity stripe.
Peters followed with 16 points, 12 of which came after halftime. The junior only made five shots during the game, but he went 5-of-6 from the line.
Regier and Merrick Maltsberger both notched five points, while Thane Wetjen added four and Tucker Bergen finished with three.
Hudson Regier, Dawson Ohrt and Langdon Arbuck all recorded two points to round out the Huskies’ offensive outburst.
Heartland improved to 1-0, while Wilber-Clatonia dropped to 0-2.