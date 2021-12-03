Heartland boys hand 70-32 loss to Wilber-Clatonia

HENDERSON – For eight minutes Friday night, the visiting Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines played the Heartland Huskies to a draw. The two teams traded blows during the first quarter, which ended in a 14-14 deadlock.

From the second quarter on, however, it was all Heartland. Senior Trajan Arbuck scored 11 of his game-high 31 points during the period as the Huskies roared to life for 22 points during the frame.

The outburst was good for a 36-21 lead heading into the locker room, and Heartland kept its foot on the gas in the second half. The Huskies outscored the Wolverines 13-7 in the third quarter and 21-4 in the fourth as they cruised to a 70-32 shellacking.

Wilber-Clatonia senior Mason Combs kept the Wolverines in the game early, as he scored seven points during the first eight minutes. Arbuck dumped in five points for Heartland while junior Trev Peters notched four and junior Jacob Regier added three of his own on a missile from downtown.

With the game knotted at 14 heading into the second quarter, Arbuck took over the game. The senior racked up 11 points in the frame on four field goals – including one from beyond the arc to beat the halftime buzzer – and a pair of free throws.