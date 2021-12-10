Heartland boys fire on all cylinders, roll Exeter-Milligan 66-22

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies jumped on the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves early and often during the first quarter Friday night, building a 21-4 lead after eight minutes. The Huskies never looked back, as they buried 24 field goals during the game – including four 3-pointers – and held the T-Wolves to 22 points in a 66-22 pasting.

Exeter-Milligan scored 10 points in the second quarter but combined for 12 points in the other three periods, while Heartland racked up 21 in the first, 17 more in the second, another 18 in the third and 10 in the fourth.

Junior Trev Peters led the Huskies’ offensive explosion Friday night, as he buried four field goals and a 3-pointer to the tune of 12 points in the first eight minutes. Peters finished with a game-high 22 points on eight field goals and a trey in just three quarters as Heartland sat its starters for the final eight minutes.

Jacob Regier added 13 points for Heartland on five total field goals. The junior also buried a pair of shots from beyond the arc in the romp but went just 1 for 4 at the charity stripe.