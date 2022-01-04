Heartland boys drop 12-point decision to C-2 No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull

DONIPHAN – In their first game back following the mandatory NSAA five-day sports moratorium, the Heartland Huskies had a tough assignment as they traveled to C-2 No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull on Thursday night.

A slow start didn’t derail the Huskies as they fought back to make it a two-point game at halftime, but a 20-11 third quarter run by the Cardinals all but sealed the deal for 8-0 Doniphan-Trumbull in their 52-40 win in boys non-conference hoops.

Heartland (5-2) fell behind 13-6 after the first eight minutes but used an 11-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter to climb back to within 19-17 at the half.

Behind senior Ethan Smith - who led all scorers with 16 points - and 10 points and six rebounds from senior Andrew Stock, the Cardinals were able to put some distance between themselves and the Huskies in the third quarter.

The Huskies got 14 points from junior Trev Peters and seven from senior Kale Wetjen, who also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

Heartland hit 38% from the field, converting on 15 of 40 shots, including just 2 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc. D-T was 20 of 46 overall for 43% and they were a miserable 1 of 17 from behind the 3-point circle.