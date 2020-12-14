Heartland boys crack 100 in win over Exeter-Milligan

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a couple wins at Exeter-Milligan on Friday night and Hampton at home in Henderson on Saturday.

In Friday’s win in Exeter, Heartland won 106-67 and saw two juniors – Trajan Arbuck and Kale Wetjen – record double-doubles while Trev Peters scored a game-high 34 points.

Arbuck scored 18 points and dished out 10 assists while Wetjen added 11 points and 11 assists. Peters, a sophomore, went 15-of-26 from the field and 4-of-14 from 3-point range.

Zach Quiring and Merrick Maltsberger each had double-double scoring as well with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Heartland enjoyed a 30-16 lead after the opening quarter and had a 58-29 edge at halftime.

Exeter-Milligan’s Jackson Beethe led the Timberwolves with 29 points while Kole Svec and Peyton Pribyl both scored 11.

Heartland 74, Hampton 24

The Huskies didn’t waste any time getting to work on Saturday against Hampton as they led 30-3 after the first quarter. Heartland wound up winning 74-24.

No statistics were available for either team.