 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heartland boys continue hot streak, but tough test in C-2 No. 9 Cross County awaits
0 comments

Heartland boys continue hot streak, but tough test in C-2 No. 9 Cross County awaits

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LEDE

News-Times file photo

Heartland's Kale Wetjen.

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team improved to 6-2 on the season Tuesday night with a 33-point win over the Palmer Tigers, 70-37.

Four Heartland players scored in double figures as Trajan Arbuck scored a game-high 22 points while Trev Peters added 16, Kale Wetjen 13 and Jacob Regier 11.

The Huskies led 20-13 after the opening eight minutes but really stretched their lead at halftime by outscoring Palmer 21-10 to take a 41-23 edge. Head coach Erik Wetjen’s team continued to get to the basket in the third quarter and rattled off 22 points while its defense held the Tigers to just eight.

Heartland is now riding a two-game win streak and has won five of its last six contests. The Huskies now get a very tough test on Saturday as they welcome the Cross County Cougars, who are 9-1 and rated Class C-2 No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dukes breeze past Schuyler 78-16
Sports

Dukes breeze past Schuyler 78-16

  • Updated

SCHUYLER-The Schuyler Warriors girls’ basketball team came into Tuesday night’s home game against the Top 10 No. 10 York averaging 14.8 points…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News