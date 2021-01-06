Heartland boys continue hot streak, but tough test in C-2 No. 9 Cross County awaits

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team improved to 6-2 on the season Tuesday night with a 33-point win over the Palmer Tigers, 70-37.

Four Heartland players scored in double figures as Trajan Arbuck scored a game-high 22 points while Trev Peters added 16, Kale Wetjen 13 and Jacob Regier 11.

The Huskies led 20-13 after the opening eight minutes but really stretched their lead at halftime by outscoring Palmer 21-10 to take a 41-23 edge. Head coach Erik Wetjen’s team continued to get to the basket in the third quarter and rattled off 22 points while its defense held the Tigers to just eight.

Heartland is now riding a two-game win streak and has won five of its last six contests. The Huskies now get a very tough test on Saturday as they welcome the Cross County Cougars, who are 9-1 and rated Class C-2 No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald.