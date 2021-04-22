Heartland and Osceola/Cross County tee it up in David City

DAVID CITY - The David City Scouts hosted a 10-team field on Wednesday at the David City Country Club.

The Yutan Chieftains edged the home town Scouts 329-330 to win the Invite, with Columbus Lakeview in third with a stroke total of 350.

Two area teams also made the trip to David City. The Heartland Huskies finished with 424 strokes for seventh place and Osceola/Cross County was 10th with a stroke total of 450.

The top score of the day was turned in by Scout Jordan Kracl with a 76; Keyan Helgoth of David City and Jake Richmond of Yutan tied for second with 78s and a three-way log jam rounded out the top five as Ethan Zegers of David City, Jack Lubischer of Humphrey St. Francis and Will Elgert of Yutan all put up scores of 80.

Heartland was led by Alex Goertzen with a 99; Mason Hiebner ended his day with a 107; Reeve Oswald was one stroke back with a 108 and Jake Regier rounded out the Huskies scoring with a 110.

Osceola/Cross County’s top score was a 103 by Hayden Allen and right behind him was Wyatt Urban with a 104. Owen Powell was third on the team with a 121 and Tatum Baker turned in an 18-hole score of 122.