Hawks use sweep of Nebraska Lutheran as final tune-up for CRC

HAMPTON-The Hampton Hawks ran their season record to 15-10 as they swept the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in Crossroads Conference regular season volleyball action on Thursday night.

Hampton won by the scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-12 as both teams will see action on Saturday in the opening day of the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament being played at York High School this year due to the renovations underway at the York City Auditorium.

Nebraska Lutheran, the No. 11 seed will face the No. 6 seed Cross County Cougars at 11 a.m. in the auxiliary gym with the winner getting Hampton, the No. 3 seed at 2 p.m.

On Thursday night it was all Hawks all night long as they got nine kills from sophomore Kylie Mersch on 27 of 30 swings and chipping in with seven was sophomore Lillian Dose as she connected on 10 of 11. Senior Emma Hansen had six kills on 18 of 20 attacks.

The Hawks racked up 15 ace serves as Mersch led the way with five on 13 of 15 serves, while senior setter Lexie Wolinski finished with four aces and was 67 of 67 setting with 25 assists.

Senior Rorie Loveland led the defense with 13 digs while Hansen added two blocks to her nights work.

No team or individual stats were provided by Nebraska Lutheran.