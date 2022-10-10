Hawks trounce Red Hornets behind 52-point first half

HAMPTON – Hampton exploded out of the gate Friday night, racking up 32 points in the first quarter and 20 in the second stanza to ignite a 58-12 rout of Heartland Lutheran as the Hawks improved to 4-2 in their first year under head coach Jereme Jones.

Eli Arndt attempted four passes for Hampton in the win, completing three of them for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Evan Pankoke logged just six carries but erupted for 140 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 23.3 yards per carry. Jack Bullis reached pay dirt three times on the ground and racked up 91 yards on eight carries, while Bryce Joseph notched seven touches for 50 yards and a score. As a team, Hampton ran for 312 yards and six touchdowns on 27 attempts.

Wyatt Dose caught one pass for an 11-yard score, while Cason Lavender finished with a pair of receptions for 38 yards.

Joseph racked up 17 tackles to pace Hampton defensively. Edward Van Landingham forced a fumble, while Pankoke recovered one loose ball and Kash Majerus jumped on a pair of fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Bullis also intercepted a pass as the Hawks forced four turnovers.