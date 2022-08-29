Hawks top Neligh-Oakdale at Axtell Invite

AXTELL - Hampton head coach Kayla Gaughen saw her team bounce back from a first round loss at the Axtell Invite on Saturday to give the first-year head coach the initial win of her career.

Hampton won the first set with a 25-18 win, N-O bounced back for the 25-19 win in the second and the Hawks took the match 2-1 with a 25-22 win in the third.

The Hawks lost their season opener to tournament host Axtell 25-16 and 25-11 and also fell short in their third game against Medicine Valley dropping a 2-1 decision by the scores of 17-25, 25-22 and 22-25.

Hampton 2, Neligh-Oakdale 1

At the net, Nevaeh Lukassen had 11 kills on 18 of 20 swings and added three digs.

Lillian Dose had eight kills (20-25), she added 16 of 16 serving with nine points and she was third on the team with digs at 13; Gavin Gilmore was 14 of 16 with six kills and she was 8 of 10 serving with two aces and led the Hawks with 17 digs.

Points wise on serve; Raegan Hansen had 11 points and four aces and was 48 of 48 setting with 11 assists. Also in setting, Shayna Klute was 30 of 31 with 13 assists. Dose, Brooke Lubke, Lukassen and Sophie Schulze each had one block.

Axtell 2, Hampton 0

Dose and Lukassen led the offense with five kills each and Lubke and Gilmore were each charted with three.

The Hawks recorded four team ace serves with Dose leading the way with two and Hansen was 30 of 30 setting with 10 assists while Klute was 19 of 19 and she had six assists. Shae Kingery led the Hawks with 18 digs and Dose was second with six.

Medicine Valley 2, Hampton 1

The Hawks hammered 26 team kills as Gilmore was 19 of 27 with nine kills and she was 11 of 13 serving with five aces and eighth points. Dose was 14 of 14 serving with two aces and she recorded eight kills on 17 of 18 swings.

Kingery led the team in digs with 14 and Dose chipped in with 10, while in setting Hansen was 51 of 55 with 12 assists and Klute was 22 of 22 and she was charted with eight assists.

The Hawks had 10 ace serves as Gilmore was 11 of 13 with five aces and matching Dose with two aces was Kingery. Lubke and Lukassen each had one ace block.

Hampton (1-2) will join McCool Junction at the East Butler tri today.