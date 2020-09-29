Hawks take runner-up among six at Hampton Invite

Enter Lillian Dose.

The sophomore Hawk took her team from two points down, 7-9, to one ahead in three successive sideouts.

First, her kill brought Hampton back from 7-9 behind to 8-9. Dose then stepped back to the service line and calmly delivered back-to-back clutch aces … 10-9 Hawks.

From that series Hampton raced ahead two, then three, four, five and six at 16-10. Two ace serves in a row from senior Lexie Wolinski accounted for points 14 and 15 in the run.

Then Hampton fell into a bad patch and the Warriors turned the worm enough to draw within two again at 18-16 Hawks.

Not to worry.

Stuart responded with a kill off a Red Cloud blocker, Mersch served an ace, Stuart struck again, Abbey Arndt lashed another ace and the Hawks were feeling their oats again 22-17.

At the end Mersch and Stuart laid down successive aces, 24-18. Dose ended it with a ricochet kill off Warrior blockers for match point.

Hampton vs. Deshler

Its win over the Dragons improved Hampton’s record to 11-7 on the season.