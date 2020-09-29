Hawks take runner-up among six at Hampton Invite

HAMPTON – Five teams came from far and wide joined the Hawks in Hampton for a day of spirited volleyball action on Saturday.
When the dust cleared after pool play and medal matches, Class C-2 No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh, the Hawks, Mead, Deshler, Silver Lake and Red Cloud finished 1-6 in that order.
Coach Diane Torson’s Hawks, fresh off a Tuesday night home sweep of the Heartland Huskies, kept momentum Saturday with pool play victories over Red Cloud 25-11, 25-18, and Deshler 25-19, 25-15.
That success earned Hampton a shot at the title where the Patriots of Clarkson-Leigh prevailed 25-21, 25-15.
Hampton vs. Red Cloud
First up Saturday were the Warriors of Red Cloud, who started slow, giving up leads of 10-4 and 18-9 to the Hawks.
The score went to 23-11 on a tip kill from Hampton sophomore Kylie Mersch, then came set point when Mersch slammed the ball down on a point saved by a twisting, diving circus dig by libero Rorie Loveland.
A Warrior error brought the curtain down on the first set.
Game two began even and stayed that way until deep into the set. Red Cloud was much more on its game now.
A McKenna Clinch kill followed by one from Hampton teammate Zaya Stuart had the Hawks up by a single point at 7-6. The teams traded sideouts and the lead changed hands until Hampton trailed 8-9.
Enter Lillian Dose.
The sophomore Hawk took her team from two points down, 7-9, to one ahead in three successive sideouts.
First, her kill brought Hampton back from 7-9 behind to 8-9. Dose then stepped back to the service line and calmly delivered back-to-back clutch aces … 10-9 Hawks.
From that series Hampton raced ahead two, then three, four, five and six at 16-10. Two ace serves in a row from senior Lexie Wolinski accounted for points 14 and 15 in the run.
Then Hampton fell into a bad patch and the Warriors turned the worm enough to draw within two again at 18-16 Hawks.
Not to worry.
Stuart responded with a kill off a Red Cloud blocker, Mersch served an ace, Stuart struck again, Abbey Arndt lashed another ace and the Hawks were feeling their oats again 22-17.
At the end Mersch and Stuart laid down successive aces, 24-18. Dose ended it with a ricochet kill off Warrior blockers for match point.
Hampton vs. Deshler
Its win over the Dragons improved Hampton’s record to 11-7 on the season.
Seven Hawks were credited with kills in the match, led by six off the palm of Stuart, four from Mersch and three by Hansen. Wolinski and Clinch notched two kills each with Loveland and Dose at one each.
Mersch topped her team’s serving column at 13-14, 2 aces, 10 points. Wolinski, Loveland, Arndt and Stuart contributed one ace each. Triggering the Hampton offense, setter Wolinski was credited with 18 assists. Loveland was in double figures for digs with 15 and Stuart had her team’s lone ace block.
Hampton vs. Clarkson-Leigh
Hansen, Stuart and Mersch were a combined 27-29 with three kills each against the Patriots. Dose, Wolinski, Loveland and Arndt served three, one, one and one aces. Wolinski was credited with nine set assists in the loss and floor-sweeper Loveland dug the ball successfully an even dozen times. Hansen scored on an ace block.
Tonight, the 11-8 Hawks get Fullerton at home.
