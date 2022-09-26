Hawks take fourth place at home invite

HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks trailed the Mead Raiders 10-6 on Saturday morning in the first set, then closed out the set with a 19-4 run as they picked up their only win 2-0 over Mead.

Hampton won 25-14 and 25-23 against Mead to advance in the winners bracket at the Hampton volleyball invite.

The Hawks came up short to Clarkson-Leigh (12-4) 25-17 and 25-11 and settled for fourth place overall as they fell in two close sets to the Silver Lake Mustangs (11-6) 26-24 and 25-19.

Hampton 2, Mead 0

Senior Lillian Dose led the attack at the net for the Hawks with six kills on 20 of 25 swings. She also served up four aces and was second on the team in digs finishing with 18.

Sophomore Gavin Gilmore had four kills and seven digs and junior Nevaeh Lukassen added three kills. She was 10 of 10 serving with one ace and four digs.

Junior Shae Kingery led the team with 20 digs. Sophomore Raegan Hansen had 16 set assists on 63 of 63 attempts.

Mead’s Haylie Muhlbach recorded six kills on 21 of 26 attempts and the Raiders as a team finished with 15 kills.

The defense was led by senior Lillian Flynn and Muhlbach as each had 14 digs. Freshman Taylar Shull had six set assists on 34 of 36.

Clarkson-Leigh 2, Hampton 0

Dose had six kills, one ace and seven digs; Gilmore finished with three kills and nine digs while in setting Hansen was 48 of 57 and she registered 12 set assists.

On the defensive side, Kingery scooped up six digs, while Dose, Lukassen, Hansen and Gilmore each had one ace.

Junior Chloe Hanel led the Patriots with nine kills on 18 of 19 attacks while senior Korbee Wendt added four kills and sophomore Izzy Hollatz was the team leader with 13 set assists. Wendt, Hollatz and Hanel each added two blocks.

Silver Lake 2, Hampton 0

The Hawk front line was led by Dose. For the third straight game she had eight kills on 22 of 27 attacks and she also had 12 digs.

Gilmore had five kills and 10 digs and Kingery led the defense with 18 digs.

The offense went through Hansen who finished with 63 of 63 in setting for 13 assists and she was 14 of 15 serving with three aces and 11 points.

As a team the Mustangs hammered 25 kills led by senior Brooklyn Meyer with seven, senior Georgi Tenbensel added five as did sophomore Katy Soucek.

The defense of the Mustangs was led by freshman Sophie Schmidt with 13 digs and Meyer chipped in with 11. The offense ran through three different setters. Lexi Wengler had six assists and both Sydney Bartels and Morgan Dinkler were credited with four.