Hawks sweep Heartland in volleyball

HAMPTON – The Heartland volleyball team started slow, fell behind 20-7 in set one Tuesday at Hampton and never caught up The Hawks took the win 25-10, 25-16, 25-19.

The Huskies acquitted themselves much better in the second and third sets, but the error bug seemed to favor their side of the net on this night.

Hawk senior MaKenna Clinch made the Huskies pay for an overpass and the point made it 10-1 in the first. With the count in Hampton’s favor 23-10 the Huskies hit wide, their third error in four side-outs, and Zaya Stuart ended it for Hampton with a kill that glanced off several Heartland hands before falling.

Set two saw the Huskies right their ship to stay within three to four points until a tandem block by Emma Hansen and Lillian Dose put Hampton up 14-9. A tip kill from Dose made the home team’s lead five.

The Hawks reached 20 at 20-13 on a kill from Kylie Mersch and, as unforced errors continued to vex the Huskies, it went to 23-15 when a touch was called on a kill by Stuart. Clinch brought the curtain down on set two with a tip kill for point 25.

The third set saw the Hawks go up 15-4 and 17-10 before a Clinch kill made the board read 19-11.