Hawks struggle in home loss to Palmer

HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks’ second half lead against the Palmer Tigers evaporated and Hampton fell to 7-11 on the year with the 34-29 loss to the Palmer Tigers in girls non-conference hoops.

Hampton led 15-12 at the break, but Palmer went on a 10-5 third quarter scoring run and won the fourth quarter 12-9 in picking up the five-point win.

Senior Lillian Dose led the Hampton scoring with 11 points and eight rebounds, while junior Nevaeh Lukassen had seven points, five rebounds and four steals.

Both Shae Kingery and Gavin Gilmore had two steals, Gilmore finished with four rebounds and Taylor Majerus added five points, two rebounds and two assists.

No team or individual scoring was available for the Palmer Tigers who improved to 6-9.

Hampton (7-11) will be at Exeter-Milligan on Friday night.

Palmer (6-9) 3 9 10 12-34

Hampton (6-9) 6 9 5 9-29

Hampton 43, Palmer 26

In the boys game, the Hawks picked up their sixth win of the season with a 43-26 victory. Team and individual stats as well as a quarter-by-quarter box score were not available.