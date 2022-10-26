Hawks set to travel to Red Cloud for first playoff game in 12 years

HAMPTON – For the first time in 12 years the Hampton Hawks football team can be seen practicing late into the month of October.

It was in 2010 the last time Hampton played this late into the season and that was in Class D2 eight-man football.

On Friday night they will officially break the 12-year drought when they strap it up against the 7-1 Red Cloud Warriors who are the No. 5 team in D6 according to the Omaha World-Herald. Hampton is 5-3 and unranked.

The Hawks just missed out on the playoffs last year when they lost a tie-breaker following the final regular season game.

First year head coach Jereme Jones said this is a step in the right direction.

“Making it to the playoffs is a huge step for this program and has been our goal since I took over as head coach back in May. They came very close last season, losing the tie breaker, but we also had to replace five seniors so I knew that this season had the potential to go in a number of different directions,” Jones said. “However, the kids really bought into the program and put in the work necessary and I have seen a ton of growth over the past few months.”

The Warriors average 54.3 points per game and are a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

“Red Cloud is an explosive offense, built around their running back Ben Ely. He is a dynamic playmaker who can break tackles and run away from you. He is a threat to score on every play,” explained Jones. “What makes the offense really dangerous is his ability to also throw, especially to their 6-5 junior receiver Caden Frey. Frey made some catches this year that you had to go back and watch multiple times on film just to try and figure out how he was able to do it.”

Hampton comes in with a few playmakers of their own. Sophomore Jack Bullis is averaging 125.5 yards rushing per game with 17 touchdowns and junior Evan Pankoke who had scored 12 touchdowns and rushed for around 71 yards per game.

Hampton averages 311.8 yards of total offense per game and Red Cloud right at 390 yards.

Jones said in preparing for the Red Cloud defense they will want to have as many offensive weapons in their arsenal as possible.

“Defensively, they are aggressive and fly around the field. They attack up-field from the snap and have six athletes out there who are also very physical,” added Jones. “We are going to try some things out this week in practice and see what we think will work best. When you're playing against a team like this, you want to have as many weapons as possible in your arsenal. They are not the kind of team you can just line up against and play vanilla and expect to have a ton of success.”

Jones said he wants the kids to just enjoy the experience and having that extra time to practice will be huge for the future.

“We are a young team, only one senior on the roster, and four of our six defensive starters are sophomores or freshmen. We are still in the building phase of program development, so getting this playoff experience, and extra practice time, will be big for us and for the future of the program,” Jones stated. “We are going to enjoy the week, and the experience, and give it everything we have Friday and see if it's enough. Either way, I am incredibly proud of this group and very excited for the future of Hampton football.”

Hampton and Red Cloud are scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The winner will advance to the second round against either Parkview Christian or Southwest.