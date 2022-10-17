Hawks roll up 64 points on Beavers at St. Edward

ST. EDWARD – The Hampton Hawks will travel to Stuart on Friday night to decide the D6-2 district championship and an automatic berth in the D6 state playoffs that will get underway on Friday, October 28.

Hampton kept district hopes alive with a 64-32 win at St. Edward while the Stuart Broncos topped Elba 68-22. Both teams go into Friday night’s district final with 4-0 marks while the Hawks are 5-2 overall and the Broncos are 4-3.

After a close first quarter where Hampton was up 22-16, the Hawks created a lot more breathing room at the break with a 22-0 second quarter blitz to lead 44-16.

Hampton increased the lead in the third quarter to 62-24 and the Beavers capped the scoring with a fourth quarter touchdown.

Hampton ran the ball for 326 yards. Sophomore Jack Bullis carried 21 times for two touchdowns and 200 yards, while junior Evan Pankoke rushed 12 times for 130 yards and three scores.

Junior quarterback Eli Arndt completed 3 of 4 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns with both to Wyatt Dose for 89 yards.

The Beavers ran the ball 42 times for 275 yards with senior Cris Irineo leading the ground game with 133 yards and one touchdown. The Beaver rushing attack also got scores from freshman Dennis Bernal and junior Mikey Blankenship.

The only reception was by junior Ian Reardon that covered 45 yards.

St. Edward fumbled the ball five times; Pankoke and Dose each had two recoveries and sophomore Bryce Joseph had one. Eli Arndt also had one interception for the Hawks. Joseph led the defense with 19 tackles Bullis had 15 and Pankoke 11.

Hampton and Stuart are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff next Friday night.

Hampton (5-2) 22 22 20 0- 64

St. Edward (3-4) 16 0 8 8- 32