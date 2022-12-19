Hawks quick out of the gates in Friday night’s 44-41 win at East Butler

BRAINARD – The Hampton Hawks used a 13-4 run in the first quarter and held on to defeat the East Butler Tigers 44-41 on Friday night in girls Crossroads Conference hoops action.

East Butler (3-3) had an answer in the second quarter when they put on a 15-9 scoring run to cut the Hampton halftime lead to 22-19. Both teams scored 22 points in the second half, both with 11 in the third and fourth quarters as Hampton improved to 2-4 on the season.

Senior Lillian Dose took the lead in scoring with 15 points and sophomore Raegan Hansen added eight. Hampton was 12 of 44 from the field for just 27% and 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc. The Hawks hit 16 of 33 free throws.

East Butler was led by senior Carynn Bongers with 17 and junior Madison Dewitt added 12. EB was 15 of 53 from the floor, but missed all seven of their 3-point attempts.

The hosts finished a dismal 11 of 27 at the charity stripe.

East Butler held a 44-36 advantage on the boards with Dose pacing the Hawks with eight and Bongers adding 12 to her 17 points for a double-double.

Hampton travels to Meridian on Tuesday night in their final game before the holiday break. Hampton will be in Kenesaw for holiday tournament action on Thursday December 28 and Friday December 29.

Hampton will play Kenesaw at 2 p.m.

Hampton (2-4) 13 9 11 11-44

East Butler (3-3) 4 15 11 11-41